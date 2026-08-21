Tottenham step up negotiations over Omar Marmoush transfer

·19·Sport
Tottenham step up negotiations over Omar Marmoush transfer

London club Tottenham are actively pursuing reinforcements for their attack in the transfer market. According to information shared by Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Spurs have reached a final agreement with Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush over personal terms. The Egyptian is close to joining the London club, and the transfer is expected to be an important step for Roberto De Zerbi’s side. Goal.com reports this.

The two clubs are currently working to agree on the transfer fee and finalize the deal. Although personal terms have been agreed with the player, Manchester City and Tottenham have not yet signed a final agreement. Nevertheless, the intense negotiations suggest that the transfer could be completed in the near future.

Problems in the team’s attack

Tottenham’s management have identified signing a new forward as a priority for the current season. Over the past 18 months, one of the team’s main strikers, Dominic Solanke, has missed numerous matches due to injuries. At the same time, Richarlison’s contract has entered its final stage, forcing the club to search for a new striker.

If the transfer is completed successfully, Omar Marmoush will become the next part of Tottenham’s major summer transfer project. The club have already spent heavily on Jan Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes to strengthen the squad this season. Tottenham have also reached an agreement with Manchester City over the transfer of winger Savinho.

The player’s career and statistics

Omar Marmoush’s reduced playing time at Manchester City has prompted him to look for a new club. The Egyptian forward previously moved from Wolfsburg to Eintracht Frankfurt as a free agent and scored 17 goals in all competitions during his first season in Germany.

The player produced particularly impressive numbers during the first half of the 2024–25 season. He scored 15 goals and provided nine assists in 17 Bundesliga appearances. If the transfer goes through, Premier League fans could see a completely new and competitive option in Tottenham’s attack.

TottenhamOmar MarmoushManchester CityPremier LeagueTransfer
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