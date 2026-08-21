Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes the club’s young talent Max Dowman is progressing faster than expected and is ready for an important season in Mikel Arteta’s first team. The 16-year-old, who made history during the decisive stage of last season’s title race, is expected to become an important part of the squad again this year. GOAL.com reported this. Goal.com reported this.

The youngster, who operates as an attacking midfielder, made his senior debut at just 15. He then became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, writing his name into the competition’s record books. Scoring against Everton in one of last season’s dramatic matches to secure victory for his team once again demonstrated his immense talent.

The Young Talent’s Rapid Rise

After making 13 appearances in all competitions and producing impressive performances in pre-season, Dowman has secured a place in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the new campaign. In an interview with TNT Sports, Martin Keown said the player’s rapid development was ahead of all expectations and admitted that he had been enjoying watching him play.

“He is only 16 and this is a truly remarkable story. He is already ahead of the schedule that was set for him. This season could be a real turning point for him,” former Arsenal centre-back Keown said.

Championship Status and Pressure

Arsenal’s 22-year league titleending completely dispelled critics’ doubts about the club’s ability to perform in decisive moments. Martin Keown believes that retaining their status as reigning champions will give the team added psychological strength and confidence, even though their opponents will do everything possible to defeat them.

Speaking about the pressure facing the club, the former player said the team can now enjoy its status and take to the pitch with even greater confidence. He also added that they must avoid unnecessary anxiety and focus solely on the matches.