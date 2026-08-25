“We deserved more”: Arbeloa reveals reasons for London derby defeat

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“We deserved more”: Arbeloa reveals reasons for London derby defeat

In a tense London derby that concluded the first round of the Premier League, Fulham hosted Chelsea at Craven Cottage and lost 2-3 in a hard-fought match featuring five goals.

After the match, Fulham's Spanish head coach Alvaro Arbeloa praised his players' determination at the press conference while openly criticizing unforgivable defensive errors.

“We conceded at the most awkward moments”: The coach's analysis

The Spanish specialist highlighted the most psychologically difficult moments of the game:

“They scored against us in the first minute, at the end of the first half, and immediately after the break — it is hard to imagine more awkward times to concede. But even in such a difficult situation, we showed true character. I am proud of my players' reaction and the determination they showed.”, said Arbeloa.

The coach stated that his team deserved more in terms of performance, but the result is ultimately reflected in the numbers:

  • Justice and result: “We deserved more, but in football, it is not about what you deserve, but what result you end up with.”.

Unforgivable errors and the path to development

Alvaro Arbeloa emphasized the need to address the team's lack of concentration:

  • Lessons from errors: “We made absolutely unforgivable mistakes in the situations where we conceded goals. We must develop and join the game with full focus from the referee's first whistle.”;

  • Confidence: “Nevertheless, I think we are on the right track and will continue to grow in the upcoming matches.”.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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