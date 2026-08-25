Major 'Clearout': Barcelona look to part ways with 5 stars before the summer window closes

·53·Sport
Major 'Clearout': Barcelona look to part ways with 5 stars before the summer window closes

Unexpected and significant changes are taking place around the Catalan giants in the final days of the summer transfer window. According to sensational information shared by influential Spanish insider and journalist José Álvarez , Barcelona is considering the option of selling five of its players to other clubs.

It is reported that all players on this list are attracting serious interest and receiving concrete offers from top European clubs and Saudi Arabia.

Who is on the verge of leaving? List of interested clubs

The 5 players who could leave Barcelona and the teams interested in them:

  • Frenkie de Jong: The Dutch midfielder is being seriously pursued by English champions Manchester City ;

  • Marc Casadó: The talented midfielder is highly likely to continue his career at one of the wealthy Saudi Arabianclubs;

  • Héctor Fort: The young full-back is being targeted by two giants simultaneously — Spain's Real Sociedad and Germany's Borussia Dortmund ;

  • Alejandro Balde: The Catalan side's rapid left-back is on the transfer radar of England's renowned Manchester United ;

  • Jules Koundé: The French central and full-back has been spotted on the radars of several top Premier League clubs .

Financial Fair Play and squad renewal plan

The Barcelona board is planning these major sales to fully comply with La Liga's Financial Fair Play regulations and to register new signings.

If these deals are successfully completed, the Catalan club will have the opportunity to inject significant funds into its treasury in the final hours of the transfer market.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Husanov—Guehi Tandem and Maresca’s 'Bomb' Tactics: Major Changes at CityHusanov—Guehi Tandem and Maresca’s 'Bomb' Tactics: Major Changes at CityToday, 13:31Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Today, 13:17“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominance“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominanceToday, 13:09100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City Masterclass100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City MasterclassToday, 13:01Mega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriMega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriToday, 12:58“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truth“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truthToday, 12:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane