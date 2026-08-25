Major 'Clearout': Barcelona look to part ways with 5 stars before the summer window closes

Unexpected and significant changes are taking place around the Catalan giants in the final days of the summer transfer window. According to sensational information shared by influential Spanish insider and journalist José Álvarez , Barcelona is considering the option of selling five of its players to other clubs.

It is reported that all players on this list are attracting serious interest and receiving concrete offers from top European clubs and Saudi Arabia.

Who is on the verge of leaving? List of interested clubs

The 5 players who could leave Barcelona and the teams interested in them:

Frenkie de Jong: The Dutch midfielder is being seriously pursued by English champions Manchester City ;

Marc Casadó: The talented midfielder is highly likely to continue his career at one of the wealthy Saudi Arabian clubs;

Héctor Fort: The young full-back is being targeted by two giants simultaneously — Spain's Real Sociedad and Germany's Borussia Dortmund ;

Alejandro Balde: The Catalan side's rapid left-back is on the transfer radar of England's renowned Manchester United ;

Jules Koundé: The French central and full-back has been spotted on the radars of several top Premier League clubs .

Financial Fair Play and squad renewal plan

The Barcelona board is planning these major sales to fully comply with La Liga's Financial Fair Play regulations and to register new signings.

If these deals are successfully completed, the Catalan club will have the opportunity to inject significant funds into its treasury in the final hours of the transfer market.