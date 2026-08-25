20 Million Per Year: Details of Gabriel Martinelli's Transfer to Saudi Arabia

As the summer transfer window nears its close, Saudi Arabia Pro League is close to completing another major transfer. According to Italian insider Nicolo Schira, Al-Hilal is nearing an agreement with London's Arsenal for the transfer of forward Gabriel Martinelli the parties are very close to an agreement.

The 25-year-old Brazilian footballer has personally agreed to join the Saudi club, and the final stages of negotiations are underway.

Transfer fee and salary details

Regarding financial terms, the parties are reaching the following agreement:

60 million euros to Arsenal: The London club will receive approximately 60 million euros from the sale of the Brazilian winger;

20 million euro annual salary: Martinelli will sign a long-term contract at Al-Hilal earning nearly 20 million euros per year;

Contract duration: The deal will be valid until the end of the 2029/2030 season.

Although official documents have not yet been signed between the clubs, the deal is expected to be announced in the coming days.