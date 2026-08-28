Who will face whom in the updated Europa League stage?

The official draw ceremony for the main league phase of the 2026/2027 UEFA Europa League took place in Monaco. Under the updated single-league format, a total of 36 clubs divided into 4 pots have learned the names of their 8 opponents as they compete for Europe's second most prestigious club trophy.

The overall league phase matches will officially kick off on September 16.

Pot 1: Who will the giants face?

Bayer (Germany): Marseille, Lyon, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb, CFR Cluj, Lech, Besiktas, OFI;

Benfica (Portugal): AZ, AC Milan, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Lech, Omonia, OFI, NEC;

Juventus (Italy): Real Sociedad, AZ, Rennes, Ferencvaros, Omonia, Celta Vigo, NEC, Hapoel Beer-Sheva;

AC Milan (Italy): Benfica, Olympiacos, Ferencvaros, Salzburg, Sunderland, Bournemouth, Ararat-Armenia, Levski;

Lyon (France): Bayer, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise, Anderlecht, Crystal Palace, Jagiellonia, Lillestrom, Hoffenheim;

AZ (Netherlands): Juventus, Benfica, Dinamo Zagreb, Sparta Prague, Sturm Graz, Sunderland, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Ararat-Armenia;

Olympiacos (Greece): AC Milan, Marseille, Sparta Prague, Rennes, Jagiellonia, CFR Cluj, Hoffenheim, Torreense;

Real Sociedad (Spain): Lyon, Juventus, Viktoria Plzen, Union Saint-Gilloise, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Torreense, Lillestrom;

Marseille (France): Olympiacos, Bayer, Anderlecht, Celtic, Celta Vigo, Sturm Graz, Levski, Besiktas.

Schedule for Pot 2 teams:

Ferencvaros: Juventus, AC Milan, Viktoria Plzen, Celtic, Celje, Lech, Torreense, Hoffenheim;

Viktoria Plzen: Benfica, Real Sociedad, Union Saint-Gilloise, Ferencvaros, Jagiellonia, Bournemouth, Levski, Lillestrom;

Union Saint-Gilloise: Real Sociedad, Lyon, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Lech, Celta Vigo, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Besiktas;

Dinamo Zagreb: Bayer, AZ, Anderlecht, Rennes, Sturm Graz, Sunderland, NEC, Hapoel Beer-Sheva;

Salzburg: AC Milan, Bayer, Sparta Prague, Anderlecht, Crystal Palace, Celje, Ararat-Armenia, Levski;

Celtic: Marseille, Benfica, Ferencvaros, Union Saint-Gilloise, Celta Vigo, Omonia, Besiktas, Torreense;

Sparta Prague: AZ, Olympiacos, Rennes, Salzburg, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Lillestrom, Ararat-Armenia;

Rennes: Olympiacos, Juventus, Dinamo Zagreb, Sparta Prague, Omonia, Sturm Graz, OFI, NEC;

Anderlecht: Lyon, Marseille, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb, Sunderland, Jagiellonia, Hoffenheim, OFI.

Representatives of Pot 3:

Sturm Graz: Marseille, AZ, Rennes, Dinamo Zagreb, Celje, Bournemouth, OFI, Hoffenheim;

Lech: Bayer, Benfica, Ferencvaros, Union Saint-Gilloise, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Torreense, OFI;

Crystal Palace: Real Sociedad, Lyon, Sparta Prague, Salzburg, Lech, Jagiellonia, Hoffenheim, Besiktas;

Bournemouth: AC Milan, Real Sociedad, Viktoria Plzen, Sparta Prague, Sturm Graz, Celta Vigo, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Lillestrom;

Sunderland: AZ, AC Milan, Dinamo Zagreb, Anderlecht, Jagiellonia, Lech, Levski, Torreense;

Celje: Olympiacos, Bayer, Salzburg, Ferencvaros, Omonia, Sturm Graz, NEC, Ararat-Armenia;

Jagiellonia: Lyon, Olympiacos, Anderlecht, Viktoria Plzen, Crystal Palace, Sunderland, Ararat-Armenia, Levski;

Omonia: Benfica, Juventus, Celtic, Rennes, Celta Vigo, Celje, Besiktas, NEC;

Celta Vigo: Juventus, Marseille, Union Saint-Gilloise, Celtic, Bournemouth, Omonia, Lillestrom, Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Pot 4 participants:

Hoffenheim: Lyon, Olympiacos, Ferencvaros, Anderlecht, Sturm Graz, Crystal Palace, Besiktas, OFI;

Besiktas: Marseille, Bayer, Union Saint-Gilloise, Celtic, Crystal Palace, Omonia, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Hoffenheim;

Torreense: Olympiacos, Real Sociedad, Celtic, Ferencvaros, Sunderland, Lech, Ararat-Armenia, Lillestrom;

Hapoel Beer-Sheva: Juventus, AZ, Dinamo Zagreb, Union Saint-Gilloise, Celta Vigo, Bournemouth, OFI, Besiktas;

NEC: Benfica, Juventus, Rennes, Dinamo Zagreb, Omonia, Celje, Levski, Ararat-Armenia;

OFI: Bayer, Benfica, Anderlecht, Rennes, Lech, Sturm Graz, Hoffenheim, Hapoel Beer-Sheva;

Lillestrom: Real Sociedad, Lyon, Viktoria Plzen, Sparta Prague, Bournemouth, Celta Vigo, Torreense, Levski;

Levski: AC Milan, Marseille, Salzburg, Viktoria Plzen, Jagiellonia, Sunderland, Lillestrom, NEC;

Ararat-Armenia: AZ, AC Milan, Sparta Prague, Salzburg, Celje, Jagiellonia, NEC, Torreense.

English clubs and new intrigues

This season of the Europa League is becoming particularly intense with the participation of Premier League representatives. Clubs like Sunderland, Bournemouth, and Crystal Palace will line up against giants such as Italy's AC Milan and Spain's Real Sociedad. Meanwhile, Juventus and AC Milan will begin the group stage with a relatively comfortable yet emotion-filled schedule.