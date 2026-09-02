Official: City breaks Premier League transfer record, signs Enzo Fernández!

·39·Sport
Official: City breaks Premier League transfer record, signs Enzo Fernández!

Chelsea and Argentina national team midfielder, world champion Enzo Fernández officially Manchester Cityhas become a player. This goes down in history as one of the most expensive transfers in Premier League history.

Guardiola's team paid a whopping £125 million (approximately €146 million) for the 25-year-old superstar. This amount equals the Premier League transfer record set by Alexander Isak's move from Newcastle to Liverpool.

Historic contract and a new challenge

Details of the agreement between Enzo Fernández and the 'Cityzens':

  • Five-year deal: The player signed a long-term contract with the Manchester club valid until 2029;

  • Premier League record: The £125 million transfer fee was recorded as the highest in Premier League history (tied with Isak);

  • Last season's performance: The world champion made 36 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, recording 10 goals and 4 assists to his name.

Manchester CityEnzo FernándezPremier LeagueFootball TransfersChelsea
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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