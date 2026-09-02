Official: City breaks Premier League transfer record, signs Enzo Fernández!

Chelsea and Argentina national team midfielder, world champion Enzo Fernández officially Manchester Cityhas become a player. This goes down in history as one of the most expensive transfers in Premier League history.

Guardiola's team paid a whopping £125 million (approximately €146 million) for the 25-year-old superstar. This amount equals the Premier League transfer record set by Alexander Isak's move from Newcastle to Liverpool.

Historic contract and a new challenge

Details of the agreement between Enzo Fernández and the 'Cityzens':