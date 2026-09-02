Red Magic 11S Pro+ Named the Most Powerful Smartphone of August 2026

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Red Magic 11S Pro+ Named the Most Powerful Smartphone of August 2026

The popular AnTuTu platform has released its new ranking of the highest-performing Android smartphones for August 2026. Leading this prestigious list is the Red Magic 11S Pro+, a model in the gaming gadget category. It set an absolute record in tests, capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this flagship device managed to score a massive 4,118,689 points in the AnTuTu benchmark. The smartphone's high score is due to its sophisticated technical design and modern hardware.

Top-tier hardware and display features

The device's main highlight is its "heart." The Red Magic 11S Pro+ is equipped with a special overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The super core of this processor operates at a frequency of 4.74 GHz, providing the smartphone with unparalleled speed even under the highest loads.

Furthermore, the smartphone's design is distinct. Manufacturers have installed a perfectly flat screen without any cutouts or holes. This ensures that nothing distracts the user while gaming or watching videos.

Battery capacity and market competition

The device's energy capabilities are also impressive. The Red Magic 11S Pro+ is equipped with a massive 8000 mAh battery, supporting 80W fast charging technology. This guarantees long autonomous operation for such a powerful smartphone.

According to the ranking results, the second-place iQOO 15 Ultra trailed the winner by just 111 points, with a score of 4,118,578. The difference between these figures is only 0.003%, indicating how fierce the competition is among the leaders. The top three is rounded out by the Red Magic 11 Pro+ with 4,049,580 points.

According to AnTuTu data, all top ten most powerful devices in August are based on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, with not a single MediaTek-powered device making the list. The statistics were collected in China from August 1 to August 31, 2026, using AnTuTu V11, with each model requiring at least 1,000 valid tests to qualify.

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