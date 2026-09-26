New «4-3-3» scheme: Eldor Shomurodov spoke openly about changes in the national team

In a friendly match held at the central stadium in Fergana, the Uzbekistan national team achieved a confident and historic 3-1 victory over their principled rival, Iran, creating a huge wave of excitement among fans. Following this brilliant triumph, the captain of the national team and forward of Istanbul's "Başakşehir" club, Eldor Shomurodov, answered journalists' questions in detail ahead of the upcoming training sessions. The captain touched upon the team's adaptation to the new «4-3-3» tactical scheme, the psychological impact of the victory in the match, and the intellectual level of the players in the squad.

Shomurodov noted that although the victory gave the team a special emotion, there are still enough shortcomings in the game that need to be eliminated. However, the presence of high-level, smart players in the squad who correctly and accurately understand and execute any modern tactical assignment from the head coach made the transition to the new style much easier.

"3:1 score, «4-3-3» scheme, and the captain's recognition": 5 key points of Shomurodov's statement

The most important official theses from the thoughts of our national team leader:

3-1 triumph over Iran: In a principled friendly match held in Fergana, our national team defeated the opponent with a score of 3:1;

Transition to the «4-3-3» scheme did not cause difficulties: The captain confirmed that the new tactical formation was not burdensome for the team;

Work on shortcomings will continue: Despite the victory, Shomurodov stated that there are enough shortcomings in the game and they need to be eliminated;

Factor of smart players: The presence of high-level players who correctly and quickly accept the coach's instructions facilitated tactical changes;

Importance of emotion and score: Regardless of what the score is, it was emphasized that every victory gives an absolute unique energy to the team's morale.

Analysis of the Uzbekistan — Iran match and new tactical changes

Comparison of our national team's game, the captain's conclusions, and tactical indicators:

Indicators and criteria Indicators of the Fergana match and Shomurodov's assessment Opponent and match status Iran national team (International friendly match) Location of the game and final score Fergana city, central stadium — 3:1 victory Tested tactical scheme «4-3-3» (attacking style activating the flanks) Captain's opinion on the scheme "It didn't cause difficulties because there are many smart players in the squad" Identified situations and tasks There are shortcomings in the game, they will be worked on during training sessions Effectiveness for the next stage Strong confidence ahead of World Cup qualifiers and official matches

Football expertise: Why is beating Iran in the «4-3-3» scheme an important event?

Conclusions of sports analysts, football experts, and commentators:

"Transition from classical defense to attacking pressing": It is known that the Uzbekistan national team has operated in defensive or cautious schemes for many years; playing against such a strong team as Iran in an open «4-3-3» formation and scoring 3 goals shows that our national team's attacking potential has reached a high level;

Eldor Shomurodov's leadership mentality: The captaincy position of the experienced forward, who is getting regular playing time at "Başakşehir", and his open admission of shortcomings in the team indicate high professionalism;

Tactical versatility: The abundance of fast winger forwards and intellectual central midfielders in the squad gives the coaching staff the opportunity to easily change the game blueprint depending on the opponent in official matches.

In your opinion, is the «4-3-3» tactical scheme the most optimal and attacking choice for the Uzbekistan national team? What other aspects do you think should be strengthened in our team after the 3:1 victory over Iran? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis with all football fans to support the stars of our national team!