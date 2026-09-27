Jahongir Zokirov leaves no chance for the representative of Tajikistan

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Jahongir Zokirov leaves no chance for the representative of Tajikistan

At the Aichi-Nagoya-2026 Asian Games, the Uzbekistan boxing national team continues its fight for medals. Steping into the ring in the +90 kg weight category, Jahongir Zokirov defeated Tajikistan's representative Muhammad Abroriddinov 5:0, securing a spot in the semifinals.

Decisive bouts have begun in the boxing program of the ongoing Asian Games in Japan. Athletes who win in the quarterfinal stage not only advance to the semifinals but also guarantee themselves a medal in the competition.

Jahongir Zokirov also achieved this goal in today's important bout.

Zokirov maintained the initiative throughout the fight

Defending the honor of Uzbekistan in the +90 kg weight category, Jahongir Zokirov faced Tajikistan's representative Muhammad Abroriddinov in the quarterfinals.

From the very first minutes of the match, the Uzbek boxer seized the initiative. Zokirov acted actively, not allowing his opponent to execute his game plan.

Once the bout concluded, the judges' scorecards also reflected the superiority of the Uzbek representative.

Final score — 5:0.

Thus, Jahongir Zokirov earned a confident victory over the representative of Tajikistan and advanced to the semifinals of Aichi-Nagoya-2026.

Now Jahongir Zokirov will fight for a medal

The quarterfinal victory means another significant achievement for Jahongir Zokirov — he has guaranteed a medal at the Asian Games.

Now the Uzbek boxer will participate in one of the most crucial stages of the competition — the semifinals.

In the +90 kg quarterfinal program, besides the Zokirov vs. Abroriddinov bout, three other matches were scheduled. In particular, Kazakhstan's representative Aybek Oralbay fought Mirzakir Koshaliyev from Kyrgyzstan, Thailand's representative Adtxapong Sayengtep fought Narender from India, and Iran's representative Amir Esmaili Vandai tested his strength against Chinese athlete Danabeke Bayikevutszi.

5:0 — Jahongir Zokirov confidently passed the quarterfinal hurdle and guaranteed Uzbekistan another medal.

Uzbekistan boxers continue their fight for medals

The quarterfinal bouts at Aichi-Nagoya-2026 are continuing with significant results for Uzbekistan's boxers.

Earlier, Abdumalik Khalokov in the -60 kg weight category also won his quarterfinal match and advanced to the semifinals. Fazliddin Erkinboyev also progressed to the next stage in the -80 kg weight category.

Now Jahongir Zokirov from the +90 kg weight class has joined them.

Thus, another representative of the Uzbekistan boxing team will continue the fight for a medal in Aichi-Nagoya. For Jahongir Zokirov, the next goal is to win in the semifinals and advance to the final.

Jahongir ZokirovAichi-Nagoya-2026Tajikistan representative Muhammad AbroriddinovAsian Games
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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