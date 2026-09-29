Working hours in Uzbekistan to be reduced by one hour on September 30

·2·Uzbekistan
Working hours in Uzbekistan to be reduced by one hour on September 30

There is an important relief for workers in Uzbekistan on September 30: on the eve of the holiday — October 1, Teachers' and Mentors' Day — the working day will be reduced by at least one hour.

This rule is clearly defined in Article 187 of the Labor Code. According to it, on the eve of non-working holidays, the duration of daily work (shift) for all employees is reduced by at least one hour.

What do employees need to know on September 30?

For example, if an employee's regular working hours are set from 09:00 to 18:00, their working day on September 30 will be reduced by at least one hour.

That is, the employer must determine the duration of the working day based on legal requirements.

This is not time to be worked off later. The reduction of working hours on the eve of a holiday is defined as a separate standard in the Code.

Why September 30 specifically?

The reason is simple: October 1 — Teachers' and Mentors' Day is considered one of the non-working holidays in Uzbekistan.

Article 208 of the Labor Code designates October 1 as a non-working holiday.

Therefore, on the preceding day — September 30 — working hours are reduced by at least one hour.

Does this apply to all employees?

The provision in the Labor Code contains a clear rule stating "for all employees." Therefore, this is not just about teachers or those working in the education sector.

However, there is a separate procedure for continuously operating organizations and certain types of work. If it is not possible to reduce the work shift on the pre-holiday day due to the nature of the work, the employee must be granted additional rest time or compensated for overtime work in the established manner with their consent.

And October 1 is an official holiday

Following the shortened working hours on September 30, October 1 is celebrated as Teachers' and Mentors' Day.

Therefore, the holiday for employees is planned in accordance with the procedure provided by legislation.

Key point: The reduction of working hours by one hour on September 30 does not depend on the employer's discretion — it is a legal norm established in the Labor Code.

Thus, for employees working on September 30, the workday will be at least one hour shorter than usual. This pre-holiday rule is one of the labor guarantees aimed at ensuring employees make effective use of their rest time.

September 30October 1Labor CodeTeachers' and Mentors' Day
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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