Four Uzbek boxers reach the Asian Games semifinals

Representatives of Uzbekistan have once again achieved strong results in the boxing events of the Aichi-Nagoya-2026 Asian Games. Following the quarterfinal bouts, Sitora Turdibekova, Torabek Khabibullaev, Shavkatjon Boltayev, and Feruza Kazakova have advanced to the semifinals.

Throughout the day, Uzbek boxers entered the ring in several uncompromising matches. Four of them won and will continue their fight for medals.

Sitora Turdibekova — 3:2

In the -60 kg weight category, Sitora Turdibekova competed against Namuun Monhor from Mongolia.

At the end of a intense and evenly matched bout, the judges recorded a victory for the Uzbek boxer — 3:2.

Now Turdibekova faces a very serious opponent in the semifinals. She will step into the ring against Olympic champion and representative of Chinese Taipei, Lin Yu Ting.

Torabek Khabibullaev wins the Central Asian derby

The quarterfinal bout in the -90 kg weight category brought together two boxers from Central Asia.

World champion Torabek Khabibullaev faced Kazakhstan's representative Nurbek Oralbay.

In an uncompromising match, Khabibullaev won by a judges' decision of 3:2 and advanced to the semifinals.

Confident victory by Shavkatjon Boltayev

In the -70 kg weight category, Shavkatjon Boltayev fought China's representative Li Guofen.

Acting more actively throughout the bout, the Uzbek boxer earned a unanimous decision from the judges — 5:0.

Thus, Boltayev also continues his fight for a medal at the Asian Games.

His semifinal opponent will be Kazakhstan's representative Torekhan Sabyrkhan.

Feruza Kazakova is also in the semifinals

In the -51 kg weight category, Feruza Kazakova stepped into the ring against North Korea's representative An Kum Byol.

In a hard-fought match, Kazakova outperformed her opponent and won with a score of 5:0.

The Uzbek boxer faces another tough opponent in the semifinals — current Olympic champion and Chinese representative Yu Wu.

Competition ends for Aziza Zokirova

In the -75 kg weight category, Aziza Zokirova fought Kazakhstan's world champion and Asian Games vice-champion Natalya Bogdanova.

In an uncompromising contest, Zokirova lost with a score of 1:4 and concluded her participation in the Asian Games at the quarterfinal stage.

Now all attention is on the semifinals

Thus, Uzbekistan's four boxers will continue their fight for medals in the semifinals of the Aichi-Nagoya-2026 Asian Games.

Representing Uzbekistan in the semifinals:

Sitora Turdibekova — -60 kg;

Feruza Kazakova — -51 kg;

Shavkatjon Boltayev — -70 kg;

Torabek Khabibullaev — -90 kg

will step into the ring in their respective weight categories.

The quarterfinal stage concluded with four wins and one defeat for Uzbek boxers. Now, even more serious battles await them in the decisive stages of the Asian Games.