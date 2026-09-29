Drama in the Nations League: Olise "defeats" Belgium, Italy demolishes Turkey!

·13·Sport
Drama in the Nations League: Olise "defeats" Belgium, Italy demolishes Turkey!

The central and surprise-filled matches of the 2nd round of the UEFA Nations League have come to an end. In Group 1 of League A, which generated the most interest, the French national team snatched a hard-fought 1-0 comeback victory away against Belgium thanks to a single goal scored in the 88th minute by substitute Michael Olise, bringing their points tally to 6.

In the group's other encounter, Italy thundered past Turkey in Bursa, scoring four unanswered goals to demolish the hosts 4-1. Meanwhile, League B hosted an attacking football night: Sweden outplayed Poland 3-1 to become the sole leader, Bosnia and Herzegovina triumphed 4-2 in a 6-goal thriller away against Romania, while the match between Hungary and Northern Ireland ended in a goalless draw (0-0).

"Olise's 88th-minute strike, Italy's masterclass, and a 6-goal drama": 5 key takeaways from Matchday 2

The most important official highlights from the central matches held on the evening of September 28:

  • France's late victory: In a fierce battle against Belgium, Michael Olise, who came on in the 77th minute, scored the winning goal in the 88th minute;

  • A true masterclass from Italy in Bursa: The "Squadra Azzurra" triumphed 4-1 on Turkish soil thanks to goals from Bastoni, Frattesi, Kayode, and F. Esposito;

  • Sweden beats Poland to take the lead: Goals from Nygren, Ayari, and Gyökeres gave the Swedes a confident 3-1 victory and 6 points in the group;

  • 4 goals from Bosnia in Romania: Despite playing away, the Bosnians punished the Romanian defense 4 times to secure a crucial 3 points (4:2);

  • Goalless silence in League B, Group 2: Following earlier 0-0 draws between Georgia and Ukraine, the national teams of Northern Ireland and Hungary also failed to find the back of the net.

UEFA Nations League: Classification of Matchday 2 central matches

Table of recorded official scores and key indicators:

League and group

Teams playing

Final score

Goalscorers

Turning point of the match

League A, Group 1

Belgium — France

0:1

Olise (88)

Successful substitution in the 77th minute and a late goal

League A, Group 1

Turkey — Italy

1:4

Yilmaz (47) — Bastoni (9), Frattesi (22), Kayode (27), F. Esposito (50)

Italy settling the match by scoring 3 goals in the first half alone

League B, Group 4

Sweden — Poland

3:1

Nygren (8), Ayari (63), Gyökeres (72) — Szymański (43)

Absolute dominance of the Swedish attacking trio led by Gyökeres

League B, Group 4

Romania — Bosnia

2:4

Bîrligea (28), Cicâldău (62) — Gigović (12), Muharemović (19), Tabaković (40), Mahmić (55)

An open and intense attacking football show with 6 goals scored

League B, Group 2

N. Ireland — Hungary

0:0

Stiff defense and failure to capitalize on chances

Football and tactical expertise: Why are the giants relying on the new generation?

Conclusions of international sports analysts and football commentators:

  • "The priceless strength of France's bench": Didier Deschamps' team struggled for a long time to break through Belgium's tight and disciplined defense; however, squad depth and the introduction of young talents like Olise and Cherki decided the outcome of the match — demonstrating France's immunity to winning through individual brilliance even in tough games;

  • Italy's tactical masterpiece in Bursa: The Italian national team under Luciano Spalletti demonstrated complete composure in Turkey's hot stadium; the active involvement of full-backs in the attack (goals by Kayode and Bastoni) and high pressing in midfield neutralized Turkey's defensive plan within 30 minutes;

  • "The heated race in League B": Sweden is taking a confident step towards League A thanks to Viktor Gyökeres' super form; while Bosnia's victory in Romania means the fight in the group will go down to the final seconds.

In your opinion, did the Italian national team prove through this big victory that they have returned to their former championship form, or did Turkey's defense make too many mistakes? Is Olise's last-minute heroics enough to secure him a regular spot in the starting lineup of "Les Bleus"? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of European football's most stubborn battles with all fans!

UEFA Nations League Matchday 2Michael OliseFrance Belgium 1:0Italy Turkey 4:1
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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