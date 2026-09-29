Severe blow to "Andijan": club slapped with transfer ban

A transfer ban has been imposed on "Andijan" Football Club by the UFA Players' Status and Transfer Committee. This was due to the club's failure to settle its debt obligations to former coaches within the stipulated timeframe.

As reported by the UzPFL press service, the ban came into force automatically because the issue was not resolved positively within the set deadline.

Debts to three former coaches

The restriction on "Andijan's" transfer activities was caused by the club's obligations to former coaches Grigory Kolosovskiy, Pavel Sinelnikov, and Denis Toymensov.

The UFA Players' Status and Transfer Committee had set a specific deadline for the club to resolve this debt issue.

The club was supposed to fulfill these obligations by the specified date.

September 10 was the decisive deadline

The committee demanded that the debt issue be resolved by September 10, 2026.

At the same time, the decision stipulated that if the issue was not resolved positively, serious measures would be taken against "Andijan".

Specifically, the club was banned from registering new players with the League for national and international competitions for two consecutive full registration periods.

How did the ban come into effect?

Despite the expiration of the set deadline, the issue was not resolved positively.

Following this, the measure specified in the decision came into force automatically.

According to UzPFL, FC "Andijan" was notified about this by the UFA Players' Status and Transfer Committee on September 25.

Since "Andijan" failed to resolve the debt issue within the stipulated deadline, a ban on registering new players has come into force for the club.

What process awaits the club now?

The transfer ban directly affects "Andijan's" ability to register new players.

It is particularly significant because the ban applies to the process of registering new players with the League at both national and international levels.

The main task for the club now is to resolve the issue related to the debts owed to the former coaches. After that, the procedure for the validity of the ban and the issue of lifting it may come onto the agenda.

For now, the decision remains in effect: a transfer ban has been imposed on "Andijan".

This situation could seriously impact the club's transfer policy. Given the limited opportunity to add new players to the squad, implementing the team's future plans requires prompt resolution of financial and organizational issues.

Every step is now crucial for "Andijan". The club must settle its obligations to the former coaches and act in accordance with the established procedure to have the transfer ban lifted.