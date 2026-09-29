Four of our boxers to step into the ring for the final: match times announced

The boxing competitions at the Asian Games currently taking place in Aichi and Nagoya have entered a decisive phase. Tomorrow, four representatives of the Uzbekistan national team will step into the ring for a spot in the final.

Notably, all of the Uzbek master boxers continue to fight for medals in various weight categories. Now, the most crucial bouts that will lead them to the final lie ahead.

All matches will begin at 09:00 Tashkent time.

Feruza Kazakova will be the first to enter the ring

Defending the honor of Uzbekistan in the -51 kg weight category, Feruza Kazakova will fight China's representative Wu Yu for a place in the final.

Their semifinal bout is scheduled to start at 09:00 Tashkent time.

For Kazakova, this match will be one of the most important encounters in the competition. A victory will give her the opportunity to fight for the gold medal in the final.

Sitora Turdibekova faces a battle against the Olympic champion

In another exciting semifinal bout in the -60 kg weight category, Sitora Turdibekova will step into the ring.

Her opponent is Chinese Taipei's representative Lin Yu-Ting.

The match is scheduled to start at 09:30.

For Turdibekova, this contest will be a decisive clash on the road to the final. Now, the Uzbek boxer will showcase her capabilities in the ring against a strong opponent.

Shavkatjon Boltaev against the representative of Kazakhstan

In the -70 kg weight category, Shavkatjon Boltaev will step into the ring for the final.

His semifinal opponent will be Kazakhstan's representative Torekhan Sabyrkhan.

This match will begin at 11:00.

The bout between the two boxers is of particular importance as it determines the finalist. The main task for Boltaev is to finish the match with a victory and secure the right to contend for the top prize of the Asian Games.

Toorabek Khabibullaev's opponent is from India

In the fourth semifinal bout of the daily program, Toorabek Khabibullaev will enter the ring in the -90 kg weight category.

His opponent will be India's representative Kapil Pokhariya.

The match is set for 11:30.

If Khabibullaev also wins, he will advance to the final and have the chance to contend for the gold medal.

Tomorrow's matches — an important day for Uzbek boxers

Thus, tomorrow at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, four Uzbek boxers will step into the ring for a ticket to the final.

Weight Uzbekistan representative Opponent Time -51 kg Feruza Kazakova Wu Yu (China) 09:00 -60 kg Sitora Turdibekova Lin Yu-Ting (Chinese Taipei) 09:30 -70 kg Shavkatjon Boltaev Torekhan Sabyrkhan (Kazakhstan) 11:00 -90 kg Toorabek Khabibullaev Kapil Pokhariya (India) 11:30

All times are indicated in Tashkent time.

Now every match is a new test for Uzbek boxers. Following the four bouts on the threshold of the final, the results in the ring will determine who will contend for the gold medal.

For Uzbekistan boxing fans, tomorrow will once again focus attention on the Aichi and Nagoya rings.