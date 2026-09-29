Uzbekistan boxers win 17 medals in China

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Uzbekistan boxers win 17 medals in China

Members of the Uzbekistan national boxing team concluded their international joint training camp in China with respectable results. During the camp held from September 14 to 29 in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, our boxers won 17 medals at the 4th “Belt and Road” International Tournament.

Our representatives finished the competition with 7 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze medals.

The training camp in China proved rich in medals

Uzbekistan boxers viewed the training camp in Xinjiang not only as a preparation process but also as a platform to test their capabilities in the international ring.

Along with training sessions, members of the national team participated in the 4th “Belt and Road” International Tournament, taking prize-winning places in various weight categories.

The highest result was 7 gold medals.

Gold medalists

Boxers who worthily defended the honor of Uzbekistan and won championship titles in the tournament:

  • -50 kg: Shodiyor Melikoziyev;

  • -60 kg: Shohrux Abdumalikov;

  • -65 kg: Madiyar Daniyarov;

  • -90 kg: Ruslan Sharipboyev;

  • +90 kg: Madiyar Saydrahimov;

  • -51 kg: Zilolaxon Yusufova;

  • -80 kg: Ruxshona Parpiyeva.

Thus, seven of our boxers finished the competition in first place in their weight categories.

Another four boxers won silver medals

Four more members of the Uzbekistan national team reached the finals and were awarded silver medals.

They are:

  • -65 kg: Adhamjon Muxiddinov;

  • -75 kg: Safarmurod Allaberganov;

  • +90 kg: Shaxzod Polvonov;

  • +80 kg: Sobiraxon Shohobiddinova.

This result added four more awards to the overall medal tally of Uzbekistan's representatives at the tournament.

Six bronze medals as well

Another six Uzbek boxers took places on the third step of the podium in the tournament.

Bronze medalists:

  • -50 kg: Amirbek Ismoilov;

  • -70 kg: Abdulaziz Jo‘raqulov;

  • +90 kg: Ozodbek Aliyev;

  • -48 kg: Jasmin Tohirova;

  • -65 kg: Sevinch Xurramova;

  • -75 kg: Aysanem Saruarova.

Thus, Uzbekistan boxers finished the tournament in China with a total of 17 medals.

National team coaches

The training camp and participation of Uzbekistan's representatives in the competition in China were led by a coaching staff consisting of Ramz Axmedov, Yusufjon Tursunov, Ikrom Berdiyev, Ozod Xasanov, Baxodirjon Nuriddinov, and Rustam Abilov.

Asliddin Abdualimov also participated in the competition as a referee.

7 gold and a total of 17 medals — an important outcome of the camp

The results recorded during the joint training camp in Xinjiang added further international accolades to the representatives of the Uzbek boxing school.

7 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze — a total of 17 medals.

Most importantly, the boxers enriched their competition experience and tested their strength in an international competitive environment. Now, the experience gained during the camp in China and the “Belt and Road” tournament could play an important role in the national team's subsequent competitions.

The 16-day training camp in Xinjiang for Uzbek boxing concluded with such a fruitful outcome.

4th Belt and RoadXinjiang Autonomous RegionUzbekistan national boxing teamShodiyor Melikoziyev
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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