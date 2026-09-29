Another child returned to mother's arms in Fergana

·32·Society
Another child returned to mother's arms in Fergana

As a result of enforcement actions carried out by U. Ashiraliyeva, a state bailiff of the Margilan City Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, minor A.M., born in 2019, was returned to the custody and upbringing of his mother, I.D.

During the process of ensuring the enforcement of the court's legally binding decision, the rights and legitimate interests of the child were defined as a priority task.

Most joyfully, the child is once again in his mother's loving arms!

Mother and child are together again!

Joy has returned to another family!

MargilanBureau of Compulsory EnforcementU. AshiraliyevaA.M. (children's rights)
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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