Barnoxon Sayfullayeva becomes Asian Games champion

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Barnoxon Sayfullayeva becomes Asian Games champion

Another gold medal has been added to the delegation of Uzbekistan's tally at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. National athletics team member Barnoxon Sayfullayeva won the championship in the high jump event.

During the competitions held on September 29, our compatriot recorded a result of 1.90 meters, claiming the Asian Games gold medal.

Barnoxon Sayfullayeva — Asian Games Champion

Defending the honor of Uzbekistan in the high jump event, Barnoxon Sayfullayeva finished the competition with a top result.

The Uzbek track and field athlete conquered a height of 1 meter 90 centimeters, outperforming all her competitors and taking the highest step of the podium.

This result earned her the gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Another gold for the Uzbekistan delegation

Sayfullayeva's championship victory brought yet another joyful result for the Uzbekistan delegation on September 29.

In Aichi-Nagoya, our country's athletes continue to compete for medals across various sports. Barnoxon Sayfullayeva hoisted the flag of Uzbekistan high in athletics.

1.90 meters — a result sufficient for the gold medal.

An important victory in the high jump

High jumping in athletics requires an athlete not only physical preparation, but also precision and stability in every attempt.

Barnoxon Sayfullayeva worthily demonstrated her potential at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 and ultimately secured the championship.

Thus, the Uzbekistan delegation was enriched with yet another gold medal.

Barnoxon Sayfullayeva's 1.90-meter jump went down in history as a golden achievement for Uzbek athletics at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Barnoxon SayfullayevaAichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian GamesUzbekistan delegationHigh jump
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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