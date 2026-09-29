Hansi Flick named La Liga Manager of the Month for September

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Hansi Flick named La Liga Manager of the Month for September

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has been named La Liga's best manager following his results in September. The German specialist outperformed Diego Simeone and Manuel Pellegrini in the voting results.

Under Flick's leadership, the Catalans went through September undefeated, winning all four of their matches. Barcelona scored a total of 19 goals against their opponents in these games.

Barcelona showed no mercy to opponents in September

The Catalans began the month with an away match against Valencia.

Flick's charges defeated their opponent 5:0 in this fixture. Following the landslide victory, Barcelona played another away game against Levante.

This match also ended in a victory for the Catalans — 4:2.

Thus, the team scored 9 goals in just the first two matches of September, demonstrating their title aspirations once again.

A 7:2 goal show against Racing

Barcelona played one of their highest-scoring matches of September at home against Racing.

Flick's team utterly dismantled their opponent 7:2.

The seven goals in the match once again highlighted the Catalans' attacking potential. The team maintained a high level of activity in front of the opponent's goal.

The month ended with a victory over Sevilla

In the fourth and final match of September, Barcelona hosted Sevilla.

The Catalans left the pitch with a win in this match as well — 3:1.

As a result, Flick's charges secured four victories over the course of the month.

Opponent

Score

Valencia

5:0

Levante

4:2

Racing

7:2

Sevilla

3:1

Total: 4 wins, 19 goals.

Who did Flick leave behind?

Alongside Flick, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone and Real Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini were also among the nominees in the voting to determine La Liga's best manager for September.

In the end, the German specialist took first place.

This is another notable appreciation of Flick's work at Barcelona. Especially given that the team did not drop a single point in September, which formed the core of the manager's results.

Barcelona leads La Liga

The successful run in September also affected Barcelona's standing in the championship.

Currently, the Catalans lead the La Liga table with 21 points.

Now, the next task facing Flick's team is to maintain this momentum.

Barcelona will play their next championship match at home against Getafe on October 10.

Following four wins and 19 goals in September, all attention turns to the next fixture for Flick's pupils. The La Liga leaders will now try to continue their winning streak in October as well.

BarcelonaHansi FlickLa LigaValencia
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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