A brace from Yamal, a crushing victory for Spain: Matchday 2 results in the Nations League

·45·Sport
A brace from Yamal, a crushing victory for Spain: Matchday 2 results in the Nations League

Matchday 2 matches in the European Nations League continue. The centerpiece of the round was the match between Spain and Croatia. The reigning champions defeated their opponent 4:1 at home, while Lamine Yamal scored a brace and became one of the main heroes of the victory.

England also beat the Czech Republic away with a score of 2:0. Switzerland secured a three-goal victory over Scotland.

Spain routs Croatia led by Yamal

The match between Spain and Croatia started as intensely as fans expected.

In the 28th minute, Croatia opened the scoring, putting the Spaniards in a difficult situation. However, this lead did not last long.

Three minutes later, Pubil equalized the score — 1:1.

Near the end of the first half, Spain broke through the opponent's defense once again. Lamine Yamal put his team ahead with his goal.

In the second half, the Spaniards increased their dominance further.

In the 63rd minute, Yamal scored again, recording a brace.

Near the end of the match, Nico Williams scored Spain's fourth goal.

Result — Spain 4:1 Croatia.

England beats the Czech Republic away

The England national team also finished its next Nations League match with a victory.

The "Three Lions" visited the Czech Republic and defeated their opponent with a score of 2:0.

The teams failed to score in the first half. After the break, England made its statement.

In the 47th minute, Anthony Gordon opened the scoring.

In the 69th minute, team captain Harry Kane successfully converted a penalty to score England's second goal.

Thus, the guests won 2:0 and increased their points in the tournament.

Confident victory for Switzerland against Scotland

In another match, Switzerland tested its strength away against Scotland.

The Swiss took full control of the match and scored three unanswered goals into the opponent's net.

In the 12th minute, Rodriguez opened the scoring.

In the 55th minute, Elvedi made the difference two goals.

In the 82nd minute, Amdouni scored the third goal.

Scotland — Switzerland 0:3.

Kazakhstan fails to gain points against Slovakia

The Kazakhstan national team visited Slovakia.

In the match, the hosts opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a goal by Sauer.

In the 35th minute, Kazakhstan responded. Ramazan Karimov equalized the score, giving hope to his team.

However, near the end of the match, Slovakia took the lead once again. In the 82nd minute, Hancko scored a goal, granting victory to the hosts.

Slovakia — Kazakhstan 2:1.

Main results in the Nations League

After these matches of Matchday 2, a number of teams earned important points to strengthen their positions.

Nations League. Matchday 2

  • Spain — Croatia 4:1

  • Czech Republic — England 0:2

  • Scotland — Switzerland 0:3

  • Slovakia — Kazakhstan 2:1

The brightest hero of the round for Spain was Lamine Yamal. The young star's brace played an important role in his team's crushing victory.

England once again demonstrated its serious intentions with a 2:0 away victory. Switzerland also had a solid round, defeating Scotland by a three-goal margin.

Every round in the Nations League is considered an important step for teams not only for points, but also for qualifying to the next stage. Therefore, the results in the upcoming matches are expected to further heat up the situation in the groups.

European Nations LeagueLamine YamalSpain — CroatiaEngland — Czech Republic
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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