Sitora Turdibekova wins bronze medal at Asian Games

Sitora Turdibekova, a member of the Uzbekistan national team, won a bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Competing in the -60 kg weight category, our boxer stepped into the ring against reigning Olympic champion Lin Yu Ting for a spot in the final.

The semifinal bout was one of the toughest tests of the competition for Turdibekova. The Uzbekistan boxer gave her all against her experienced opponent, but in the end, the judges awarded the victory to Lin Yu Ting.

Thus, Sitora Turdibekova was unable to secure a ticket to the final. However, reaching the semifinal guaranteed her the bronze medal of the Asian Games.

A tough opponent in the semifinal

The center of attention in the -60 kg semifinal fight was on two boxers — the representatives of Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei.

Sitora Turdibekova battled reigning Olympic champion Lin Yu Ting in the ring.

The Uzbek athlete tried to put up a worthy resistance against her opponent throughout the fight. However, Lin Yu Ting maintained the advantage through her experience and movement in the ring.

In the end, the judges unanimously recorded a 5:0 victory for Lin Yu Ting.

Bronze for Turdibekova

The semifinal defeat stopped Sitora Turdibekova's participation in the tournament. However, in boxing, athletes who reach the semifinal are awarded the bronze medal.

Therefore, Turdibekova finished the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games as a medalist.

Sitora Turdibekova — recipient of the Asian Games bronze medal.

Meanwhile, her semifinal opponent retained the chance to fight for the gold medal in the final.

Another medal for the Uzbekistan boxing team

Sitora Turdibekova's bronze medal became another accolade for the Uzbekistan delegation.

Most importantly, the Uzbek boxer reached the semifinal among the strongest participants of the competition, adding another medal to our country's delegation treasury.

Although the dream of the final did not come true, Turdibekova's participation in the Asian Games concluded with a bronze medal.

This will go down in history as the result of her hard work and fighting spirit in the ring at a major tournament.