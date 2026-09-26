David de Gea reacts to Manchester City scandal

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David de Gea reacts to Manchester City scandal

The high-profile case regarding Manchester City's alleged breaches of financial regulations in the Premier League continues. According to the latest reports, the 'Citizens' have been charged with 114 rule violations and face the threat of severe sanctions. This situation has sparked sharp criticism from the football community, including former players who competed against them for years. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, amidst the scandal, former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea drew attention by posting a sarcastic comment on social media. The Spanish goalkeeper, who currently plays for the Italian club Fiorentina, expressed his stance regarding his former rivals. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, he posed a cynical question alluding to Premier League titles.

The Spanish goalkeeper's sarcastic message

David de Gea wrote in his statement: "Let's talk about this. So, how many Premier League titles have I won with United?". The goalkeeper also added a thoughtful emoji to the post. His words once again highlighted the frustration of rivals who question the legitimacy of Manchester City's titles during the period when the financial breaches were identified.

For context, it is worth noting that David de Gea played for Manchester United for 12 seasons. Until 2023, he made 545 appearances for the English club and won one Premier League title. However, during his career, there were instances where Manchester City finished ahead of the 'Red Devils' during the years when the questionable financial practices were allegedly committed.

Sanctions and the appeal process

Currently, the Manchester City management is preparing to appeal against the charges presented. All parties are closely monitoring the situation until the Premier League's new decision and the final verdict are reached. Other teams that lost to the 'Citizens' or missed out on trophies over the years are attempting to reclaim their rights.

David de Gea's remarks are causing widespread discussion among fans and football experts alike. The final verdict on Manchester City is expected to become one of the biggest legal and sporting shifts in the history of English football. For now, all parties are awaiting the results of the appeal process.

David de GeaManchester CityPremier LeagueManchester UnitedFootball News
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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