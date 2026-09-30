Manchester City found guilty of financial irregularities

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Manchester City found guilty of financial irregularities

One of the biggest and most sensational events in English football in recent years is nearing its conclusion. After an eight-year investigation, an independent commission has found Manchester City guilty of serious breaches of financial rules. According to a statement from the Premier League, the "Citizens" deliberately falsified financial reports and refused to cooperate with investigative bodies over nine seasons, from 2009–2010 to 2017–2018. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to information released by the Daily Mail, the independent commission's conclusion revealed that the club used "fake" contracts to artificially inflate revenue and reduce expenses. It is noted that through these financial tricks, the club hid more than 900 million pounds sterling and misled auditors. This firm decision is being assessed as a historic step toward ensuring financial fairness in English football.

Club's response and the appeal process

Manchester City's management, for its part, categorically denies all allegations and maintains its innocence. Club CEO Ferran Soriano has officially confirmed that an appeal will be filed against this decision. According to Premier League rules, strict deadlines are set for filing an appeal, and the club's lawyers are currently preparing seriously for this process.

In accordance with the procedures, the appeal court process must be completed in a very short time. Specifically, hearings must not last more than five days and must be concluded within twelve weeks from the date the initial decision was issued. Additionally, the volume of witness and expert statements is limited to 30 pages.

Future consequences and uncertainties

The process of forming a new commission will be the first test of the appeal. The current commission chair must inform the parties of the candidates as quickly as possible, and the club must submit its objections within two working days. The conclusion of this case will clearly have a serious impact not only on the future of Manchester City in upcoming seasons but also on the entire financial-legal system in European football.

For now, the club's future, the sanctions that may be imposed, and issues of official compensation remain open. Experts note that this case has become one of the longest-running and most questionable legal processes in the football world. Fans of the team are watching closely to see how their beloved club will emerge from these serious financial allegations.

Manchester CityPremier LeagueFootballFinancial RulesAppeal
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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