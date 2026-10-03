A $350,000 program for the Argentine passport has been announced

·38·World
A $350,000 program for the Argentine passport has been announced

The Argentine government has announced a new program that allows foreigners to obtain citizenship in exchange for investment. The application process is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Argentina.

Two ways to obtain citizenship are offered under the program. The first option requires making a non-refundable contribution of $350,000 to the country's Treasury. In the second option, applicants can purchase a government bond worth $800,000 issued specifically for the program.

The Argentine government stated that it will review applications based on security and financial transparency requirements. Funds must be transferred through the official financial system, and applicants must pass anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing checks.

Special conditions are also set for family members in the program. A spouse and unmarried children aged 18 to 25 without children can apply for citizenship with a $100,000 contribution. For children under 18, this amount is set at $25,000. For example, for a family consisting of a single applicant, their spouse, and two minor children, the total amount will be $500,000.

The residency requirement to live in the country for a certain period is not set as a primary condition in this pathway of the program for obtaining Argentine citizenship through investment. However, each application will be reviewed individually, and the final decision will be made by the National Directorate of Migration of Argentina.

An Argentine passport allows for visa-free travel to many countries. In particular, passport databases indicate visa-free entry for short-term trips to countries in the Schengen area. The number of visa-free destinations varies depending on the source and calculation method.

The new program is being implemented as part of the Argentine government's policy to attract foreign capital and improve the investment environment. The government plans to launch the program by the end of 2026.

Government of ArgentinaCitizenship by investmentMinistry of Economy of ArgentinaNational Directorate of Migration
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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