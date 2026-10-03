Unexpected gift: World No. 2 tennis player surprises Uzbek athlete

·64·Sport
Unexpected gift: World No. 2 tennis player surprises Uzbek athlete

The warm relationship between tennis stars has caught the attention of fans. Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the world number two in the WTA rankings, gifted a luxurious Gucci bag to Uzbek tennis player Kamilla Rakhimova.

Kamilla Rakhimova told her fans about this unexpected gift through a special video blog she filmed during the prestigious Wimbledon tournament days.

It all started with an Instagram joke

According to Kamilla, the story of this gift began with a short conversation on social media:

  • Rakhimova replied to one of Sabalenka's short video clips (Stories) and wrote that her bag was very beautiful.

  • During their mutual chat, our compatriot jokingly asked: "Will you ever gift me one like this?"

However, the Belarusian athlete did not leave this joke unnoticed, turning it into reality by secretly leaving the expensive branded bag in Kamilla's locker room closet.

"This girl is so generous!" — Rakhimova's amazement

Upon seeing the gift, Rakhimova could not hide her joy and astonishment:

«Guys, look for a second and see what Aryna Sobolenko sent me! This girl is so generous, I don't even know what other description to give.

Look, you can see for yourselves what it is. I simply replied to her story, wrote that her bag was awesome, and joked, "Will you gift it to me sometime?" Here is the result!» — Kamilla shared in her vlog.

Situation in the WTA rankings

In the video, wrapped in friendly emotions, Rakhimova mistakenly called Sabalenka the "world number one racket".

In fact, currently, the leader of the WTA ranking is Elena Rybakina, who represents Kazakhstan. While Aryna Sabalenka is ranked 2nd, Kamilla Rahimova occupies the 76th position in the world classification.

Aryna SabalenkaKamilla RakhimovaWTA rankingsGucci bag
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The “curse” of beating Sobolenko: Arina comments on a peculiar and unusual statisticThe “curse” of beating Sobolenko: Arina comments on a peculiar and unusual statistic9 August 18:13All Grand Slam Champions Eliminated at Roland Garros 2026All Grand Slam Champions Eliminated at Roland Garros 20264 June 01:30Tokayev Honors World Nomad Games Winners — Important Statement on National SportsTokayev Honors World Nomad Games Winners — Important Statement on National Sports11 September 20:36Terrific tension before UFC 331!: Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy face offTerrific tension before UFC 331!: Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy face off19 September 11:53Justin Gaethje reveals the secret behind Islam Makhachev's greatnessJustin Gaethje reveals the secret behind Islam Makhachev's greatness11 September 07:48Layma Vladson defeats an opponent 478 places higher: sensation in Leipzig!Layma Vladson defeats an opponent 478 places higher: sensation in Leipzig!8 August 07:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov