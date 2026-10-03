Unexpected gift: World No. 2 tennis player surprises Uzbek athlete

The warm relationship between tennis stars has caught the attention of fans. Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, the world number two in the WTA rankings, gifted a luxurious Gucci bag to Uzbek tennis player Kamilla Rakhimova.

Kamilla Rakhimova told her fans about this unexpected gift through a special video blog she filmed during the prestigious Wimbledon tournament days.

It all started with an Instagram joke

According to Kamilla, the story of this gift began with a short conversation on social media:

Rakhimova replied to one of Sabalenka's short video clips (Stories) and wrote that her bag was very beautiful.

During their mutual chat, our compatriot jokingly asked: "Will you ever gift me one like this?"

However, the Belarusian athlete did not leave this joke unnoticed, turning it into reality by secretly leaving the expensive branded bag in Kamilla's locker room closet.

"This girl is so generous!" — Rakhimova's amazement

Upon seeing the gift, Rakhimova could not hide her joy and astonishment:

«Guys, look for a second and see what Aryna Sobolenko sent me! This girl is so generous, I don't even know what other description to give. Look, you can see for yourselves what it is. I simply replied to her story, wrote that her bag was awesome, and joked, "Will you gift it to me sometime?" Here is the result!» — Kamilla shared in her vlog.

Situation in the WTA rankings

In the video, wrapped in friendly emotions, Rakhimova mistakenly called Sabalenka the "world number one racket".

In fact, currently, the leader of the WTA ranking is Elena Rybakina, who represents Kazakhstan. While Aryna Sabalenka is ranked 2nd, Kamilla Rahimova occupies the 76th position in the world classification.