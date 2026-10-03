Marquinhos calls the match against India a golden opportunity

The Brazil national team has begun a new era of recovery following a difficult World Cup. Experienced defender Marquinhos believes the upcoming match against India serves as a perfect foundation for the "five-time champions" to take a step toward a new phase and rebuild their game. This is reported by Goal.com. reports.

According to NDTV, the immense enthusiasm and warm welcome from fans in Kolkata are providing the team with extra spirit. In this transition period following the painful defeat in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, such friendly matches are of great importance to the team.

New cycle and fan support

Since the World Cup, the Brazil national team has managed to play three official and friendly matches. Prior to this, in a two-game series against Australia, the team drew 1-1 and secured a 4-2 victory in the second encounter.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender emphasized at a press conference that the atmosphere in India is an unusual motivation for the team. "The kindness shown here, especially during training and matches, will be a great boost for our new players as well," he said.

Respect for the opponent and pre-match analysis

The Brazilian coaching staff and players have carefully studied the opponent's recent matches. The India national team has managed to play six games this year, and every move they made has been seriously analyzed.

Marquinhos specifically highlighted the achievements of India's captain and goalkeeper, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The fact that the representative of the country is preparing to play his 90th international match made a great impression on the Brazilian player.

According to the provided information, the experienced center-back added that there is no need to give advice to the opponents, as both teams have a highly professional approach. In his opinion, it is important to turn the pressure on the pitch and the love of the fans into positive energy.

"We must use this pressure as motivation, as a boost for our game. The warm attitude of the fans will serve to keep Brazil at the top again," Marquinhos concluded.