«Fury demanded, I agreed»: Joshua reveals secret behind controversial fight poster detail

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«Fury demanded, I agreed»: Joshua reveals secret behind controversial fight poster detail

The psychological warfare surrounding the heavyweight showdown of the year — the bout between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua — is in full swing. The former British champion Anthony Joshua explained why Fury's name was put first in the official announcement, and Tyson immediately fired back.

Ahead of the British derby, the dispute between the boxers is even continuing over the order of the names on the official poster.

«I agreed so the fight wouldn't be canceled» — Joshua's explanation

According to Anthony Joshua, the opposing side strictly demanded that the name «Fury» be listed first for the contract to be signed:

«They asked me: «Do you mind if Fury's name is written first? Because if not, he is not ready to sign the contract». And I replied: «I don't want this fight to fall through again»», — Joshua said.

Thus, AJ stated that he set aside his ambitions and agreed to his opponent's condition in order to make the fight that fans have been waiting for years a reality.

«Lie! You cried like little girls» — Sharp response from Fury

Tyson Fury, nicknamed the «Gypsy King», denied Joshua's statement in his usual sharp and sarcastic manner:

«Lie! Behind the scenes, you guys cried like little girls: «I need this, I need that». You did everything in your power to avoid this fight. You tried to use every possible excuse», — Fury responded.

For context, the long-awaited historic bout will take place on December 11 in the Welsh capital, Cardiff.

Tyson FuryAnthony JoshuaFury-Joshua fightCardiff
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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