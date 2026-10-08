Where did Dusmatov disappear? Sensational changes regarding Uzbek boxers in the WBA rankings

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has published its latest updated rankings of professional boxers. For Uzbekistan's masters of the leather gloves, this monthly report was rich in unexpected news and sensational decisions.

While two of our 8 representatives on the list maintained absolute 1st place in their divisions, the complete removal of two-time Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov from the list raised numerous questions among experts and fans.

Main sensation: Why is Hasanboy Dusmatov not on the list?

The biggest change in the table presented at the end of September occurred in the minimumweight category:

Removal from the rankings: Hasanboy Dusmatov, who occupied the 6th position in the minimumweight division last month, was unexpectedly and completely removed from the WBA rankings;

Reasons undisclosed: Although the association has not provided an official comment on this decision, it is usually explained by a break in career, contention for belts of other organizations, or a schedule conflict between amateur and professional boxing;

Division champion: The championship belt in this division currently belongs to Rafael Ricardo.

Our compatriots at the peak: Shekhov and Melikuziev in 1st place

In a number of weight categories, Uzbek masters of the leather gloves have consolidated their status as top contenders for the world belt:

Bektemir Melikuziev (super middleweight): Our compatriot maintained his honorable 1st place in his weight class. Belt holder Jaime Munguia is still dragging his feet on this mandatory defense fight;

Muhammad Shekhov (super bantamweight): Our talented master of the leather gloves remained in the 1st position of the division and stands as one of the main contenders for undisputed champion Naoya Inoue's belt.

Full positions of Uzbek boxers in the WBA rankings

Our representatives were distributed in the association's updated official list as follows:

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (super bantamweight) — 3rd place (champion — Naoya Inoue);

Israil Madrimov (super welterweight) — 7th place (champion — Jaron Ennis);

Shakhram Giyasov (welterweight) — 8th place (champion — Jack Catterall);

Otabek Kholmatov (featherweight) — 9th place (was 8th last month, dropped one spot; champion — Brandon Figueroa);

Sirochbek Ismailov (lightweight) — 13th place (championship status is currently vacant);

Ruslan Abdullaev (super lightweight) — 13th place (champion — Gary Russell).

Although the updated rankings show that the position of Uzbek professional boxing in the world elite remains high, the upcoming championship clashes in the coming months and Dusmatov's future career continue to arouse great interest in the boxing world.