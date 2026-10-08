Where did Dusmatov disappear? Sensational changes regarding Uzbek boxers in the WBA rankings

·9·Sport
Where did Dusmatov disappear? Sensational changes regarding Uzbek boxers in the WBA rankings

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has published its latest updated rankings of professional boxers. For Uzbekistan's masters of the leather gloves, this monthly report was rich in unexpected news and sensational decisions.

While two of our 8 representatives on the list maintained absolute 1st place in their divisions, the complete removal of two-time Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov from the list raised numerous questions among experts and fans.

Main sensation: Why is Hasanboy Dusmatov not on the list?

The biggest change in the table presented at the end of September occurred in the minimumweight category:

  • Removal from the rankings: Hasanboy Dusmatov, who occupied the 6th position in the minimumweight division last month, was unexpectedly and completely removed from the WBA rankings;

  • Reasons undisclosed: Although the association has not provided an official comment on this decision, it is usually explained by a break in career, contention for belts of other organizations, or a schedule conflict between amateur and professional boxing;

  • Division champion: The championship belt in this division currently belongs to Rafael Ricardo.

Our compatriots at the peak: Shekhov and Melikuziev in 1st place

In a number of weight categories, Uzbek masters of the leather gloves have consolidated their status as top contenders for the world belt:

  • Bektemir Melikuziev (super middleweight): Our compatriot maintained his honorable 1st place in his weight class. Belt holder Jaime Munguia is still dragging his feet on this mandatory defense fight;

  • Muhammad Shekhov (super bantamweight): Our talented master of the leather gloves remained in the 1st position of the division and stands as one of the main contenders for undisputed champion Naoya Inoue's belt.

Full positions of Uzbek boxers in the WBA rankings

Our representatives were distributed in the association's updated official list as follows:

  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev (super bantamweight) — 3rd place (champion — Naoya Inoue);

  • Israil Madrimov (super welterweight) — 7th place (champion — Jaron Ennis);

  • Shakhram Giyasov (welterweight) — 8th place (champion — Jack Catterall);

  • Otabek Kholmatov (featherweight) — 9th place (was 8th last month, dropped one spot; champion — Brandon Figueroa);

  • Sirochbek Ismailov (lightweight) — 13th place (championship status is currently vacant);

  • Ruslan Abdullaev (super lightweight) — 13th place (champion — Gary Russell).

Although the updated rankings show that the position of Uzbek professional boxing in the world elite remains high, the upcoming championship clashes in the coming months and Dusmatov's future career continue to arouse great interest in the boxing world.

Hasanboy DusmatovWBABektemir MelikuzievUzbekistan boxers
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bektemir Melikuziev reveals unprecedented concessions in fight against the championBektemir Melikuziev reveals unprecedented concessions in fight against the championToday 21:46Bektemir Melikuziev accuses WBA and Jaime Munguia of disrespect, challenges them to an open fightBektemir Melikuziev accuses WBA and Jaime Munguia of disrespect, challenges them to an open fightYesterday 07:51Shakhram Giyasov addresses fans after his first defeatShakhram Giyasov addresses fans after his first defeat25 May 12:57Two Uzbek Fighters Top the WBA Rankings: A New Name Joins ThemTwo Uzbek Fighters Top the WBA Rankings: A New Name Joins Them4 August 06:29Order Issued: Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Jaime Munguia Championship Fight Officially ConfirmedOrder Issued: Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Jaime Munguia Championship Fight Officially Confirmed22 September 15:20Bektemir Melikuziyev Challenged by an American Boxer: Will the Old Fight Be Revived?Bektemir Melikuziyev Challenged by an American Boxer: Will the Old Fight Be Revived?4 August 13:49
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?