Lokomotiv and Nasaf share points — current standings in the table

In the central match of the 24th round of the Uzbekistan Super League held in the capital Tashkent, two prominent teams fighting for the top of the standings — Tashkent's Lokomotiv and Karshi's Nasaf — played out a draw. In a tense and fierce clash on the "Railwaymen's" home turf, despite all efforts from both sides, the score remained unopened — 0:0.

This result kept both clubs in adjacent positions in the league table.

Distribution of points: Who is in which position?

The points difference between the Karshi and Tashkent clubs remains minimal:

Lokomotiv in 5th place: Thanks to the single point earned in the match, the Tashkent side brought their total points to 39 , occupying the 5th spot in the standings;

Nasaf in 6th place: Meanwhile, the Karshi team brought their points to 38, trailing just behind the "Railwaymen" in 6th place.

Match protocol: Lineups and reserves

Super League. Round 24

Lokomotiv — Nasaf 0:0

Lokomotiv: 1. Aleksey Kozlov, 11. Temurkhuja Abdukholikov (10. Shodiyor Shodiboyev, 84), 14. Nikolay Ivanov, 15. Alexander Shushnyar, 17. Sardor Mirzaev (70. Muhammadali Reimov, 84), 18. Alexander Kucherenko, 23. Diyorjon Turopov, 26. Abdulloh Yuldoshev, 28. Shukhrat Muhammadiev, 33. Oleg Zoteev (8. Bilol Tupliyev, 65), 99. Jasurbek Yakhshiboev (9. Sukhrob Nurulloev, 63).

Nasaf: 1. Abduvohid Nematov, 2. Alibek Davronov, 4. Akramjon Komilov (5. Golib Gaybullayev, 63), 6. Sardorbek Bakhromov (17. Murodbek Rakhmatov, 63), 7. Adenis Shala (20. Yusuf Otubanjo, 79), 8. Zafarmurod Abdirakhmatov, 10. Bobir Abdikholikov, 14. Sharof Mukhitdinov, 15. Oybek Rustamov, 77. Paata Gudushauri (70. Abbosjon Gulamov, 79), 92. Umarbek Eshmurodov.

With only a few rounds left until the end of the season, the competition for the top five and podium places is intensifying.