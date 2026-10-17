"Pakhtakor" Loses Points at "Navbahor" Stadium and Drops Leadership

The most anticipated and central clash of the 24th round of the Uzbekistan Super League took place in Namangan. The local "Navbahor" team hosted Tashkent's "Pakhtakor" club, which is fighting for the championship. In a tense and emotional match played in a stadium packed with fans, a hard-fought 1:1 draw was recorded.

This result had a serious impact on the championship race — the Tashkent club dropped 2 crucial points and failed to knock Fergana's "Neftchi" club (55 points) off the top spot of the standings.

First-Half Score and Second-Half Drama

The match started with intense battles from the first minutes:

Tahsin's goal: Near the end of the first half, in the 43rd minute, "Lions" defender Zaid Tahsin opened the scoring to put the guests ahead;

Missed penalty: Seeking to restore parity in the second half, the players from Namangan earned an 11-meter penalty kick in the 55th minute. However, Ruslanbek Jiyanov failed to convert the penalty accurately;

Hamraliyev's response: Not stopping the pressure, the "Falcons" nevertheless achieved their goal — in the 84th minute, Muhammadkodir Hamraliyev hit the opponent's net, setting the final score at 1:1.

Match Protocol:

Super League. 24th Round

"Navbahor" — "Pakhtakor" 1:1

Goals: Muhammadkodir Hamraliyev (84) — Zaid Tahsin (43).

Missed penalty: Ruslanbek Jiyanov (55).

"Navbahor": 1. Utkir Yusupov, 4. Islombek Mamatkazin, 5. Dilshodjon Komilov (22. Umar Adhamzoda, 46), 6. Shohruxbek Abdurahmonov (17. Muhammadali Giyosov, 67), 7. Ruslanbek Jiyanov, 8. Diyor Kholmatov, 11. Husayn Norchayev (28. Joel Kojo, 67), 13. Opeyemi Teydi Benjamin, 23. Vanya Ilich (30. Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, 63), 34. Georgiy Jgerenaya, 55. Muhammadkodir Hamraliyev.

"Pakhtakor": 12. Vladimir Nazarov, 4. Zaid Tahsin, 8. Dilshod Saitov (22. Muhammad-Bobur Karimov, 82), 10. Akmal Mozgovoy, 17. Dostonbek Hamdamov (21. Bashar Resan, 66), 23. Abdurauf Buriyev, 27. Sardor Sobirkhodjayev, 34. Sherzod Nasrullayev, 50. Flamarion, 55. Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov, 90. Chinedu Stefen (29. Ayman Husseyn, 66).

Standings: The Fate of the Gold Medal Remains Open

The situation after the 24th round guarantees that the final rounds in the Super League will be even hotter: