Mirjalol Kasimov spoke about the match against Mash’al, rotation, and the opponent's strategy

Following the 24th round of the Super League, where AGMK secured a narrow 1:0 away victory against Mash’al, head coach Mirjalol Kasimov attended the post-match press conference. The experienced specialist shared his detailed thoughts on the tough match, squad changes, the effectiveness of substitute players, and the current strategy of the Guzar team.

He emphasized that under a tight schedule, rotation is the only right way to avoid dropping points.

"There is no such thing as an easy game": Tight schedule and the reason for squad rotation

The AGMK coach specifically noted that clubs are facing a very tight fixture list after the national team matches (FIFA days):

Recovery issues: "Matches are being held frequently now, and we have to step back onto the pitch within a short period. The guys spent a lot of energy in the match against Navbahor";

Match in four days: "Another clash awaits us in just four days. That is why we made rotations and gave opportunities to other players. They looked fine on the pitch and fulfilled the task";

Cannot achieve goals with a single lineup: "You cannot play with the same lineup until the end of the year. Each game requires individual preparation, and all players must contribute to the team's victory.";

On the key players who came off the bench and scored

The fate of the match was decided by players who came off the bench, particularly Asadbek Sobirjonov, who scored the only goal in the 84th minute. The coach explained this decision as follows:

"They could have started in the starting lineup too": "Abdurazzoqov, Asad, Siyovash, Ahmad... These players had put in a lot of effort in the previous match. Therefore, I decided to send them onto the pitch in the second half, and it paid off, it was beneficial after all," Kasimov said.

"Mash’al is preparing for next year": The coach's opinion on the opponent

Responding to a question about Mash’al giving opportunities to younger players recently, the AGMK coach gave an objective assessment:

Ethics of outside judgment: "The thing I hate most is judging from the outside without getting into the internal situation, that would be wrong;

Plans for next year: However, observing that youth are being given opportunities, I can say that, in my opinion, they have already set clear goals for next year. They have accepted their fate and are preparing for the next season starting now," the specialist concluded.

Thanks to this important victory, AGMK accumulated 39 points and continues its consistent fight among the leaders of the Super League.