Rivaldo named who should win the Ballon d'Or...

The legendary star of the Brazil national team and Catalonia's «Barcelona», former Ballon d'Or winner Rivaldo shared his predictions ahead of the presentation of world football's most prestigious individual award.

In an interview with «RB Sport», the experienced specialist named Barcelona's young wunderkind Lamine Yamal as the strongest candidate in the race for this year's award, and also acknowledged other stars of the continent.

«Yamal's chances are very high»: What did Rivaldo say?

The Brazilian legend highlighted the merits of several players among the main contenders:

Lamine Yamal's advantage: «Lamine Yamal's chances are very high — he won the World Cup with the Spain national team and is showing fantastic performances for “Barcelona”;



European stars: Also, top-level goalscorers such as Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Harry Kane are worthy of the award;



The Messi phenomenon: Although he is playing in the USA, I would also specifically mention Lionel Messi, who still demonstrates unique world-class football on the pitch», — said Rivaldo.

Ceremony date and last year's winner

Only a few days are left until the most intriguing event of the year:

Award day: The grand ceremony for the 2026 Ballon d'Or will take place on Monday, October 26 ;



Current winner: Recall that last season, this prestigious individual award was won by the France national team and «PSG» forward Ousmane Dembele.

This year's voting results may be remembered for the ascension of young generation representative Lamine Yamal to the throne or the victory of experienced goalscorers.