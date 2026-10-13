Atletico manager announces his plan against Manchester United...

·42·Sport
Atletico manager announces his plan against Manchester United...

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone spoke to the press ahead of the crucial UEFA Champions League league phase matchday 2 clash against England's Manchester United. In an interview with the prestigious Spanish publication Marca, the Argentine specialist spoke openly about the opponent's strength, their intense pressing, and the expected tactical plans.

Although the English club has had a series of draws at the start of the season, Simeone emphasized that they have no right to underestimate their attacking potential.

Simeone's assessment of the opponent and tactical approach

The Atletico manager placed special emphasis on the complexity of the match:

  • Pressing and speed: "Tomorrow, at our home stadium, we are expecting a game against an opponent that presses very well and has players with high speed in their ranks";

  • The factor of dangerous situations: "Despite the draws at the beginning of the season, the Manchester side is creating a lot of goal-scoring opportunities, just like last season";

  • The decisive task: "This is Manchester United. Therefore, we must steer the flow of the game in a direction that creates maximum problems for the opponent."

Match details and time

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League, league phase, matchday 2;

  • Location: Madrid, Spain, Metropolitano Stadium;

  • Kick-off time: The match starts at 00:00 Tashkent time on the night of October 14.

This intense battle in Madrid is expected to be one of the most uncompromising and unpredictable encounters in European cup competitions.

Atletico MadridManchester UnitedUEFA Champions LeagueDiego Simeone
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Luis Enrique opens up about his love for Paris, new contract, and increased pressureLuis Enrique opens up about his love for Paris, new contract, and increased pressureToday 13:00Can Man Utd face a shock in the UCL opener? Uzbek legionnaire against the English giant!Can Man Utd face a shock in the UCL opener? Uzbek legionnaire against the English giant!9 September 07:04Arteta warns of Napoli's hostile atmosphere and reveals his winning formulaArteta warns of Napoli's hostile atmosphere and reveals his winning formula9 September 14:55Maresca speaks about the important away victory against PortoMaresca speaks about the important away victory against Porto9 September 10:06Haaland's Incredible Record: Surpassing a Legend in UCL History!Haaland's Incredible Record: Surpassing a Legend in UCL History!9 September 08:30«Even if you are Mourinho...»: Simeone responds to refereeing controversy in the derby«Even if you are Mourinho...»: Simeone responds to refereeing controversy in the derby21 September 07:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov