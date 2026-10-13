Atletico manager announces his plan against Manchester United...

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone spoke to the press ahead of the crucial UEFA Champions League league phase matchday 2 clash against England's Manchester United. In an interview with the prestigious Spanish publication Marca, the Argentine specialist spoke openly about the opponent's strength, their intense pressing, and the expected tactical plans.

Although the English club has had a series of draws at the start of the season, Simeone emphasized that they have no right to underestimate their attacking potential.

Simeone's assessment of the opponent and tactical approach

The Atletico manager placed special emphasis on the complexity of the match:

Pressing and speed: "Tomorrow, at our home stadium, we are expecting a game against an opponent that presses very well and has players with high speed in their ranks";

The factor of dangerous situations: "Despite the draws at the beginning of the season, the Manchester side is creating a lot of goal-scoring opportunities, just like last season";

The decisive task: "This is Manchester United. Therefore, we must steer the flow of the game in a direction that creates maximum problems for the opponent."

Match details and time

Competition: UEFA Champions League, league phase, matchday 2;

Location: Madrid, Spain, Metropolitano Stadium;

Kick-off time: The match starts at 00:00 Tashkent time on the night of October 14.

This intense battle in Madrid is expected to be one of the most uncompromising and unpredictable encounters in European cup competitions.