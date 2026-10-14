Why did Kazakhstan's boxing stars come to Uzbekistan?

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Why did Kazakhstan's boxing stars come to Uzbekistan?

A number of skilled Kazakh boxers chose Uzbekistan as their training base ahead of their national championship. According to Sports.kz, boxers from the neighboring country are currently participating in a joint training camp with members of the Uzbekistan national team.

Akmal Hasanov, head coach of the Uzbekistan national team, shared details about this international camp and the visit of the brotherly athletes.

"The reason is simple: There are true masters of their craft here"

The main reasons why Kazakhstani athletes chose Tashkent for their preparation were explained as follows:

  • Strong sparring partners: "Our Kazakh brothers are now in Uzbekistan. They are preparing here for their national championship. The reason is very simple: Uzbekistan has plenty of strong sparring opponents, experienced coaches, and true masters of their craft," the report says;

  • Akmal Hasanov's school: The training process is directly led by Akmal Hasanov, head coach of the Uzbekistan national team;

  • High demands: Hasanov's vast experience, precise instructions, and strict standards are clearly evident in every minute of the joint process during training.

14-day special program: From Tashkent to the peaks of Yangiabad

The international camp plan is implemented in two stages based on a carefully developed program:

  • Duration and timeframe: The joint training camp is designed for 14 days and takes place from October 5–18 at facilities in Uzbekistan;

  • First stage: The initial part of the training was held at the base of the Republican College of Olympic Reserve in the capital city of Tashkent;

  • Intensive sparring at the mountain base: For the toughest, most intensive, and decisive sparring stage of preparation, the boxers were moved to the famous high-mountain sports base in Yangiabad.

Big fights await in Taraz

Following this camp, the Kazakh boxers will head directly to their domestic championship:

  • Competition dates: The 2026 Kazakhstan Boxing Championship will be held from October 29 to November 6;

  • Host city: The city of Taraz will host this national championship.

Such training camps in cooperation with the Uzbek boxing school, which leads in world boxing, are of great importance for athletes of both countries in exchanging experience and reaching peak athletic form.

Kazakhstan Boxing Championship 2026Akmal HasanovTashkent Olympic ReserveUzbekistan national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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