The quarter-final stage of the boxing tournament at the prestigious Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, has officially concluded, revealing all the semifinalists continuing their fight for medals. The Uzbekistan national boxing team once again proved its leading status on the continent, becoming the team with the most representatives advancing to this decisive stage of the competition.

7 of our compatriots with boxing gloves continue their march towards the podium, securing at least bronze medals. While the Chinese national team matched Uzbekistan with 7 boxers as well, main rivals India reached the semifinals with 6 representatives, Kazakhstan with 5, and host nation Japan with 4.

"7 semifinalists, superiority over Kazakhstan, and guaranteed medals": 5 key points of the boxing program

The most important official indicators based on the results of the quarter-finals in the Aichi-Nagoya rings:

Uzbekistan at the top: 7 Uzbek boxers advanced to the semifinals, guaranteeing our delegation at least 7 medals;

Equal competition with China: The Chinese national team shares leadership with Uzbekistan, also having 7 boxers;

2 boxers ahead of Kazakhstan: Long-time continental rivals Kazakhstan managed to get 5 athletes into the semifinals;

India and Japan's activity: India reached the threshold of the finals with 6 representatives, and host Japan with 4;

14 countries in the medal zone: Athletes from a total of 14 countries will enter the fights for the podium in the remainder of the competition.

Asian Games: Rating of countries' performance in reaching the boxing semifinals

In Aichi-Nagoya, the complete distribution of countries based on quarter-final results:

Rank and Country Name Number of Semifinalists Guaranteed Medal Status Uzbekistan 7 Highest Result (Absolute Leadership) China 7 Highest Result (Equal with Uzbekistan) India 6 In the top three, serious competitor Kazakhstan 5 Fourth place, lower result than expected Japan (Host) 4 Positive participation as a host Tajikistan, South Korea, North Korea 2 each Mid-stage results Jordan, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei 2 each Small groups passing tough qualifications Philippines, Iran, Thailand 1 each Limited participation and single hope

Boxing and Sports Analytics: Why does Uzbekistan's result determine dominance on the continent?

Conclusions of international boxing commentators, coaches, and sports experts:

"Stable high class of the Uzbek boxing school": The advancement of 7 boxers to the semifinals showed that our national team's triumphant march at the Paris Olympics was no coincidence, and that it remains the main force of the continent in Aichi-Nagoya even with a renewed roster;

Advantage in the rivalry with Kazakhstan: Entering the semifinals with a 7-to-5 ratio in the long-standing Uzbek-Kazakh boxing derby shifts the psychological advantage entirely to Uzbekistan's side; this difference directly affects the number of gold medals in the overall team standings;

The China factor and the race for gold: China's advance with 7 boxers means that the main final clashes will now take place precisely between Uzbek and Chinese boxers; this situation requires the coaching staff of our national team to develop an even more cool-headed and precise tactical plan.

How many of our 7 boxers who reached the semifinals do you think will win a gold medal and raise the flag of Uzbekistan to the very peak of the podium? Can we take the unrivaled first place in the overall team standings in boxing once again? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of Uzbek sports' proud achievement with all fans!