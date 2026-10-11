Who named Izzat Shukurov? His father revealed (video)

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Who named Izzat Shukurov? His father revealed (video)

Singer Izzat Shukurov gave a concert on October 10 at the Humo Arena in Tashkent. One of the most touching moments of the concert was when the singer invited his father, Tojivoy Shukurov, onto the stage and presented him with a car.

Speaking on stage, Tojivoy Shukurov said that for many years he had dreamed of seeing his son's concert and witnessing his achievements. According to him, seeing the fathers of famous artists sitting and watching their sons' concerts in the past, he had wished to experience such days himself.

“I am very happy for my children. May everyone be blessed with raising such a child. At one time, I myself dreamed of such days. Whenever I saw the fathers of great artists sitting at their sons' concerts, I wondered if I would ever be blessed with such days. Look, those days have arrived,” he said.

Tojivoy Shukurov also revealed who named his son Izzat. According to him, the late Honored Artist of Uzbekistan, Obid Asomov, gave the singer his name and played an important role in bringing him to the big stage.

“When talking about these dreams, it is impossible not to remember one artist. May the soul of the Honored Artist of Uzbekistan, our well-known artist Obid Asomov, rest in peace. I always remember this person. It was this very person who named Izzat and brought him to the big stage. 'If I cannot see it, you will see it yourself, God willing, on the big stages,' he had said. Look, that day has arrived. I am very grateful for this,” Tojivoy Shukurov emphasized.

Concluding his speech, he stated that he will always remember the master artist with respect and wished that his child would continue to serve the people in the future.

Singer Izzat ShukurovTojivoy ShukurovObid AsomovHumo Arena
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