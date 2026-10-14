Manchester City vs PSG: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Manchester City vs PSG: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: Manchester City vs PSG. Kick-off: 15 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Manchester City starting lineup: 1. Donnarumma G., 45. Khusanov A., 3. Dias R. (captain), 6. Guehi M., 24. Gvardiol J., 5. Anderson E., 17. Fernandez E., 42. Semenyo A., 10. Cherki R., 11. Doku J., 9. Haaland E.

Manchester City substitutes: 21. Ait-Nouri R., 37. Allan Elias, 13. Bettinelli M., 32. Bouaddi A., 47. Foden P., 8. Kovacic M., 82. Lewis R., 7. Ndiaye I., 27. Nunes M., 33. O'Reilly N., 28. Rulli G., 22. Vitor Reis.

Manchester City head coach: Maresca E.

PSG starting lineup: 39. Safonov M., 2. Hakimi A., 5. Marquinhos (captain), 51. Pacho W., 25. Mendes N., 33. Zaire-Emery W., 17. Vitinha, 8. Ruiz F., 11. Akliouche M., 10. Dembele O., 14. Doue D.

PSG substitutes: 4. Beraldo L., 30. Chevalier L., 12. Digne L., 27. Fernandez D., 22. Godts M., 21. Hernandez L., 7. Kvaratskhelia K., 80. Mouak A., 47. Ndjantou Q., 87. Neves J., 9. Torres F., 6. Zabarnyi I.

PSG head coach: Luis Enrique.

Live report LIVE
4
Manchester City players are controlling the ball and exchanging short passes. They are waiting for gaps to appear in the defensive line.
4
Manchester City continues to play with precise passes to create new attacking opportunities.
2
Desire Doue (PSG) drives towards the goal, but the defender tracks back in time to dispossess him. The ball goes out of play. Manchester City will take the throw-in.
1
Unbelievable, today's match is just getting underway.
00:03
The players have stepped onto the pitch and the match is about to begin. PSG will kick off.
00:00
Today's match will be officiated by Sven Jablonski.
00:00
The starting line-ups of both teams are now known, you can check them out now.
00:00
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will bring you prompt updates on everything happening in the match. Starting line-ups will be announced very soon.
Manchester CityPSGChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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