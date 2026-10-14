Manchester City vs PSG: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Champions League: Manchester City vs PSG. Kick-off: 15 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Manchester City starting lineup: 1. Donnarumma G., 45. Khusanov A., 3. Dias R. (captain), 6. Guehi M., 24. Gvardiol J., 5. Anderson E., 17. Fernandez E., 42. Semenyo A., 10. Cherki R., 11. Doku J., 9. Haaland E.
Manchester City substitutes: 21. Ait-Nouri R., 37. Allan Elias, 13. Bettinelli M., 32. Bouaddi A., 47. Foden P., 8. Kovacic M., 82. Lewis R., 7. Ndiaye I., 27. Nunes M., 33. O'Reilly N., 28. Rulli G., 22. Vitor Reis.
Manchester City head coach: Maresca E.
PSG starting lineup: 39. Safonov M., 2. Hakimi A., 5. Marquinhos (captain), 51. Pacho W., 25. Mendes N., 33. Zaire-Emery W., 17. Vitinha, 8. Ruiz F., 11. Akliouche M., 10. Dembele O., 14. Doue D.
PSG substitutes: 4. Beraldo L., 30. Chevalier L., 12. Digne L., 27. Fernandez D., 22. Godts M., 21. Hernandez L., 7. Kvaratskhelia K., 80. Mouak A., 47. Ndjantou Q., 87. Neves J., 9. Torres F., 6. Zabarnyi I.
PSG head coach: Luis Enrique.
Comments 0
…