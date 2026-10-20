PSG vs Barcelona: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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PSG vs Barcelona: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Champions League: PSG vs Barcelona. Kick-off: 21 October, 00:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

PSG starting lineup: 39. Safonov M., 2. Hakimi A., 5. Marquinhos (captain), 51. Pacho W., 21. Hernandez L., 87. Neves J., 17. Vitinha, 8. Ruiz F., 14. Doue D., 10. Dembele O., 7. Kvaratskhelia K.

PSG substitutes: 11. Akliouche M., 4. Beraldo L., 30. Chevalier L., 12. Digne L., 27. Fernandez D., 22. Godts M., 24. Mayulu S., 80. Mouak A., 47. Ndjantou Q., 9. Torres F., 6. Zabarnyi I., 33. Zaire-Emery W.

PSG head coach: Luis Enrique.

Barcelona starting lineup: 1. Garcia J., 2. Cancelo J., 5. Cubarsi P., 18. Martin G., 12. Espart X., 22. Bernal M., 8. Pedri, 10. Lamine Yamal, 20. Olmo D., 17. Gordon A., 11. Raphinha (captain).

Barcelona substitutes: 29. Abdelkarim H., 14. Adeyemi K., 3. Balde A., 41. Campos A., 21. de Jong F., 4. Farinas B., 7. Fermin, 9. Gabriel Jesus, 6. Gavi, 25. Livakovic D., 16. Rodri, 13. Szczesny W.

Barcelona head coach: Flick H.

Live report1-0 LIVE
45+4
The referee blows the whistle to signal the end of the first half, bringing the opening 45 minutes of the game to a close.
45+3
Fabian Ruiz (PSG) hits a good shot towards the center of the goal, but his effort goes straight into the goalkeeper's hands.
45+2
Fabian Ruiz (PSG) found space outside the penalty area, but his powerful shot went over the crossbar.
45
The fourth official has added 3 minutes to the match.
45
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG) received the ball in open space outside the box and fired a powerful shot toward the center of the goal, but Joan García easily claimed it.
44
Fermin (Barcelona) plays a cross, but it doesn't reach any of his teammates.
43
Willian Pacho (PSG) picked up a slight knock, but it looks like he will be able to continue.
41
Willian Pacho (PSG) is down injured, and the referee has stopped the play for medical attention.
40
Fermín (Barcelona) had plenty of time and space to shoot after receiving a brilliant pass inside the box, but Matvey Safonov easily saved his shot straight down the middle.
381-0
Goal! Désiré Doué (PSG) scores! João Neves headed the ball into his path, and he unleashed an unstoppable shot past the goalkeeper. 1:0.
34
Achraf Hakimi (PSG) delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area, but the defenders intercepted the ball.
31
The goalkeeper saved Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's (PSG) shot, who had aimed right down the middle of the goal.
29
Fabián Ruiz (PSG) directs the ball towards the bottom right corner, but the goalkeeper makes a brilliant save.
29
Achraf Hakimi (PSG) found space inside the box and shot, but his effort was brilliantly blocked by a defender.
29
Ferran Torres (PSG) received an accurate pass inside the box and struck powerfully towards the center of the goal on the first touch. Joan Garcia stretched to save it. What a save!
27🔁
Dani Olmo leaves the pitch due to injury. Hansi Flick gives Fermín a chance (Barcelona).
26
The match is stopped now, Dani Olmo (Barcelona) is injured and the medics need to come onto the pitch.
25
Ferran Torres (PSG) receives a great cross inside the box and shoots first-time! Saved by the goalkeeper near the left post.
22
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) unleashes a powerful shot from outside the box, but the ball goes wide of the left post.
20
Raphinha (Barcelona) received the ball inside the box, breaking through the defensive line. He fired a powerful shot towards the center of the goal without even looking up, but Matvey Safonov easily gathered the ball.
20
Pedri (Barcelona) received the ball near the edge of the box and unleashed a powerful first-time shot, but it went over the crossbar.
20🔁
Luis Enrique is forced to make a substitution. Ousmane Dembele cannot continue due to injury, and Ferran Torres comes on for him (PSG).
18
Raphinha (Barcelona) made a solo run, but an opposing defender blocked the ball, preventing a dangerous situation.
18
Vitinha (PSG) delivered an inaccurate free kick, and a defender easily cleared the ball away.
17🟨
João Cancelo (Barcelona) receives a yellow card for a foul.
14
Dani Olmo (Barcelona) receives a brilliant pass and fires a shot. His effort from outside the box goes just wide of the right post.
12
Désiré Doué (PSG) is flagged for offside.
9
Desire Doue (PSG) commits a foul, and Michael Oliver stops the play. Barcelona will take a free kick.
7
Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona) leapt high inside the box and headed the ball towards the center of the goal, but the goalkeeper reacted brilliantly to make a great save.
7
Corner kick. Barcelona will have a chance.
7
Pedri (Barcelona) takes a powerful shot, but a defender blocks the ball.
6
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) played a forward pass, but one of the defenders blocked the ball.
5
Joan Garcia blocks Desire Doue's (PSG) shot from outside the box.
5
The goalkeeper made a brilliant save to deny Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), otherwise the ball would have gone into the bottom left corner.
3
A quickly taken corner kick by PSG.
2
What a chance! Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG) hits a powerful first-time shot from outside the box, but it crashes against the left post and away!
2
Ousmane Dembélé (PSG) is caught offside, the referee blows the whistle to stop play.
1
The first half of this match is about to begin.
00:02
The players have stepped onto the pitch and the match is about to begin. PSG will kick off.
00:00
Today's match will be officiated by Michael Oliver.
00:00
Before the match starts, you can check out the starting lineups for today's clash.
00:00
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will bring you prompt updates on everything happening in the match. Starting line-ups will be announced very soon.
PSGBarcelonaChampions League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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