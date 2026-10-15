Erling Haaland sets unprecedented record in UEFA Champions League history

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Erling Haaland sets unprecedented record in UEFA Champions League history

In the general stage of the UEFA Champions League, although Manchester City lost 2:4 at home to PSG, the Norwegian goalscorer of the "Citizens", Erling Haaland, opened a new page in the history of the continent's premier club competition.

Scoring two goals against the Parisians, the striker broke the long-standing record held by the legendary Lionel Messi as the youngest and most prolific player in tournament history.

Messi's record becomes history: A one-day difference

According to official UEFA data, Haaland has become the youngest player to break the 60-goal barrier in the competition:

  • Haaland's achievement: The Norwegian star was only 26 years and 85 days old when he celebrated his 60th goal in the tournament;

  • One-day advantage over Messi: The previous historical record holder, Lionel Messi, was 26 years and 86 days old when he crossed the 60-goal milestone wearing the Barcelona jersey. Thus, Haaland managed to surpass the Argentine genius's record by exactly 1 day.

Fantastic statistics: More goals than matches

Erling Haaland's efficiency in the Champions League remains astonishingly high for modern football:

  • The leader who scored more goals than matches: Currently, Haaland has managed to score 61 goals in a total of 60 appearances in the UCL — which means an average of more than 1 goal per match;

  • 7th place in the historical ranking: Thanks to this result, the Norwegian forward has climbed to the 7th position in the list of all-time top scorers in the Champions League.

Situation in the overall top scorers race

Lionel Messi still occupies lofty heights in the table of the tournament's most prolific scorers:

  • Messi's overall standing: The Argentine star firmly occupies 2nd place in the overall top scorers ranking, having scored 129 goals in 163 matches played in the Champions League;

  • Haaland's next goal: Reaching 61 goals already at the age of 26, Haaland's fierce pace makes him the main contender to eventually catch up to the absolute records of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erling HaalandLionel MessiChampions LeaguePSG
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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