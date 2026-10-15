What did Enrique say after the 4:2 victory over Manchester City?

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What did Enrique say after the 4:2 victory over Manchester City?

In the 2nd round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, Paris club PSG achieved a bright and uncompromising 4:2 victory over England's reigning powerhouse Manchester City. After the high-scoring match ended, the Parisians' head coach Luis Enrique answered important questions about the game in an interview with journalists from the famous French publication L'Équipe.

The Spanish specialist touched upon the difficulties his team faced, his successful run against English teams, and his main goal.

“After 0:3, they took big risks”

At the press conference, journalists wondered why there were sharp fluctuations in PSG's performance during the match:

  • The opponent's pressure: “The opponent was trailing 0:3, and naturally, Manchester City took big risks. In such a situation, it is very difficult to fully control the process on the pitch;

  • The result matters: True, we faced certain problems during the game, but no matter what, we secured an important victory over the Premier League powerhouse,” Enrique said.

“We don't need a message to Europe, we need the main trophy”

To the question, “Did you send a serious signal to the continent with this victory?”, the coach gave a firm answer true to his style:

  • The goal is clear: “No, what kind of message could it be? Our main goal is to win the Champions League;

  • The importance of the stage: It doesn't matter who looks best in this very initial league phase of the tournament. The main thing is to triumph at the finish line.”

“Magic streak” against British clubs

Luis Enrique joked with journalists about his consecutive successful matches against Premier League teams:

  • Mental superiority: “I hope so (laughs). This is truly turning out to be an amazing streak;

  • A new challenge awaits: However, records do not interest me at all. We will return here in a few weeks — to England, for an away match against Aston Villa. We will be glad to see you again,” the specialist concluded.

Next up is a super clash: Battle with Barcelona

Although the major victory over Manchester City raised the spirits of the Parisians, an even more principled clash awaits them:

  • Round 3 intrigue: In the next 3rd round of the Champions League league phase, PSG will play against Catalonia's Barcelona club, Luis Enrique's former team;

  • Great interest: The upcoming battle between the two European giants will undoubtedly determine the group leadership and the status of the main favorites in the competition.

PSGManchester CityChampions LeagueLuis Enrique
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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