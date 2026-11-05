Nijmegen vs Omonia: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Nijmegen vs Omonia: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Europa League: Nijmegen vs Omonia. Kick-off: 5 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Nijmegen starting lineup: 1. Crettaz G., 73. Bras G., 4. Schuurs P., 22. Kaplan A., 77. Thomas A., 6. Nejasmic D., 35. Monteiro J., 99. Bischoff C., 9. Chery T. (captain), 20. Lebreton N., 30. Linssen B.

Nijmegen substitutes: 24. Fonville D., 38. Geneste J., 66. Kabar A., 34. Kers K., 42. Moslih Y., 12. Polster N., 3. Sandler P., 14. Sierhuis K., 10. Tadic D., 11. Willumsson W. T.

Nijmegen head coach: Schreuder D.

Omonia starting lineup: 1. Kaminski T., 93. Duverne J., 5. Coulibaly S. (captain), 37. Satka L., 21. Mayambela M., 74. Andreou P., 14. Maric M., 11. Costa Ewandro, 17. Tanase F., 7. Montnor J., 99. Diony L.

Omonia substitutes: 20. Brouwers L., 92. Christoforou P., 40. Fabiano, 90. Konstantinidis C., 96. Kounounis A., 78. Michail P., 85. Neofytou A., 27. Simic S., 22. Tankovic M.

Omonia head coach: Berg H.

Live report0-1 LIVE
43
Jamiro Monteiro (NEC) has the ball near the edge of the box. His shot was poor, straight at the center, and Thomas Kaminski saved it easily.
40
Willum Thor Willumsson (NEC) found space to shoot inside the box, but his effort went just over the crossbar.
37
Willum Thor Willumsson (NEC) committed a foul and Goga Kikacheishvili blew the whistle.
35
Jamiro Monteiro (NEC) played a forward pass, but one of the defenders intercepted the ball.
33
Willum Thor Willumsson (NEC) committed a foul and Goga Kikacheishvili immediately awarded a free kick.
32🟨
Clement Bischoff (NEC) receives a yellow card for a rough tackle.
29
Ayodele Thomas (Nijmegen) received the ball in the box and hit the crossbar!
26
Nijmegen took the corner kick, but solid defending ended any hopes of a goal.
25
Ayodele Thomas (Nijmegen) tries to push forward, but the opponent clears the ball. The referee signals a corner, Nijmegen to take the kick.
230-1
Loïs Diony (Omonia) converts a brilliant pass with a precise low shot into the bottom left corner. What a fantastic finish!
22
Tjaronn Chery (NEC) struck a volley from the edge of the box, but sent it over the crossbar.
21
Bryan Linssen (NEC) played a one-two with Tjaronn Chery, but the attack came to nothing.
19
Mihlali Mayambela (Omonia) attempted a pass, but it was blocked.
17
Loïs Diony (Omonia) tried to pass to a teammate, but the defender blocked it confidently.
16
Bryan Linssen (NEC) committed a foul; it seemed otherwise at first, but the referee made the right call and awarded a free kick to the opposition.
15🔁
Perr Schuurs (Nijmegen) leaves the pitch due to injury. Dick Schreuder replaces him with Willum Thor Willumsson.
13
Goga Kikacheishvili blew the whistle for a foul, as Florin Tanase (Omonia) was too aggressive in the challenge.
12
The cross following a long-range free kick taken by Nijmegen was blocked by one of the defenders.
11
Noe Lebreton (NEC) received a precise pass at the edge of the box and shot. His inaccurate effort went well wide of the left post.
9
Costa Evandro (Omonia) crossed into the box looking to create danger, but the defenders easily cleared the threat.
7
A defender blocked the ball following a long-range free kick delivered by Omonia.
6
A good clearance by the defender means nothing comes of the corner for Omonia.
4
Jayden Montnor (Omonia) failed to cross the ball into the box, his attempt was blocked.
1
Jaden Montnor (Omonia) headed the ball towards the goal, but the goalkeeper saved it.
1
The first half has started.
22:47
The players have entered the pitch and the match is about to start. Omonia will kick off.
22:45
The referee for today's match will be Goga Kikacheishvili.
22:45
We now have the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.
22:45
Hello, welcome to our live text commentary. You can follow all the exciting moments of the match in text format so you won't miss a thing. Sit back and enjoy.
NijmegenOmoniaEuropa League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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