Nijmegen vs Omonia: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Nijmegen vs Omonia. Kick-off: 5 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Nijmegen starting lineup: 1. Crettaz G., 73. Bras G., 4. Schuurs P., 22. Kaplan A., 77. Thomas A., 6. Nejasmic D., 35. Monteiro J., 99. Bischoff C., 9. Chery T. (captain), 20. Lebreton N., 30. Linssen B.
Nijmegen substitutes: 24. Fonville D., 38. Geneste J., 66. Kabar A., 34. Kers K., 42. Moslih Y., 12. Polster N., 3. Sandler P., 14. Sierhuis K., 10. Tadic D., 11. Willumsson W. T.
Nijmegen head coach: Schreuder D.
Omonia starting lineup: 1. Kaminski T., 93. Duverne J., 5. Coulibaly S. (captain), 37. Satka L., 21. Mayambela M., 74. Andreou P., 14. Maric M., 11. Costa Ewandro, 17. Tanase F., 7. Montnor J., 99. Diony L.
Omonia substitutes: 20. Brouwers L., 92. Christoforou P., 40. Fabiano, 90. Konstantinidis C., 96. Kounounis A., 78. Michail P., 85. Neofytou A., 27. Simic S., 22. Tankovic M.
Omonia head coach: Berg H.
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