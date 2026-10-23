The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has dismissed a $12 billion lawsuit brought by the Kazakh government against Western oil corporations, ruling it invalid. This was reported by the influential Bloomberg agency, citing its sources.

This court decision directly relates to multi-billion-dollar financial disputes concerning the Kashagan oil project, one of the country's largest fields.

Why did the court dismiss the claim? The time-bar factor

According to the agency's sources, the bulk of the financial claims submitted by Astana were deemed untimely by the court:

Expiration of the limitation period: Kazakhstan made its demands for the reimbursement of expenses for the 2011–2015 oil extraction period excessively late;

$12 billion canceled: Due precisely to the expiration of the limitation period, the arbitration court completely canceled $12 billion of the total claims amounting to nearly $20 billion.

The struggle is not over yet: Another $8 billion remains

The financial dispute has not ended completely with this decision:

Remaining claims: Kazakhstan's remaining $8 billion in objections and demands remain in effect, and the court proceedings are ongoing;

Official stance: So far, neither the parties nor the official agencies of Kazakhstan have issued a full official statement regarding this insider report.

What is the problem? The conflict surrounding the Kashagan project

For context, Kazakhstan is demanding compensation for nearly $20 billion in disputed costs regarding the Kashagan oil field, the country's second-largest oil reserve: