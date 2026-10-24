The police department of the Florida Polytechnic University in the USA is making a genuine technological breakthrough in security and emergency response systems. The institution is commissioning the single-seat Jetson ONE electric aircraft to patrol the campus area from the air and promptly reach complex situations.

Described as a "flying electric car," this compact technology allows officers to reach locations in a matter of minutes where patrol cars have difficulty driving or are completely unable to access.

Technical capabilities and safety of the "flying electric car"

The Jetson ONE is a compact electric aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing:

Engine power and speed: The device is equipped with 8 powerful electric motors and can travel in the air at speeds of up to 100 kilometers per hour ;

Flight time and weight: Weighing around 115 kilograms including its batteries, the device can stay in the air for approximately 20 minutes on a single charge;

High safety system: To ensure pilot safety in the event of any unexpected malfunction, the device is equipped with an emergency automatic landing system and a ballistic parachute.

Bypassing a 3-year waiting list: Why the police specifically?

Demand for this personal aircraft from the California-based company Jetson is so high that a 3-year waiting list has formed among customers:

Out-of-turn delivery: The company gave special priority to the university's order, preparing it well ahead of schedule;

Transition to practical tasks: Until now, Jetson was primarily intended for entertainment and recreational flights. As noted by company CEO Stefan 490909 (note: keeping proper name as in source, or Stefan Aarjevuo? Source says Stefan D'xayenening — translating as Stefan D'Hayene), the university's engineering potential and public safety projects serve as an ideal testing ground to evaluate the practical capabilities of this technology in real service conditions.

This innovative project demonstrates how personal electric air transport will expand in the future beyond mere recreational flights into vital areas such as rescue, police patrols, and emergency assistance.

You can get closely acquainted with the device's flight and presentation in the video Florida police introduce Astro flying vehicle. This video material demonstrates the capabilities and appearance of the Jetson ONE device specially adopted for the Florida Polytechnic University police.