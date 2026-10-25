Alisher Ganiyev stands on the podium at the World Championship in Kazakhstan

·26·Sport
Alisher Ganiyev stands on the podium at the World Championship in Kazakhstan

The Uzbekistan national team secured its first medal at the prestigious World Wrestling Championship currently taking place in Kazakhstan.

Defending the honor of our country in Greco-Roman wrestling in the weight category up to 60 kilograms, our talented athlete Alisher Ganiyev demonstrated high skill in the competition and was awarded the bronze medal of the world championship.

Decisive bout and victory over the German opponent

In the match for the third place of the competition, our compatriot fully demonstrated his experience and technical superiority:

  • Fight for the podium: In the bronze medal match, Ganiyev stepped onto the mat against a representative of the German national team;

  • Confident dominance: Acting with an active and well-thought-out plan against his opponent, the Uzbek wrestler seized complete control and secured the victory;

  • First award for the national team: This result was recorded as the first medal won by the Uzbekistan national team at this World Championship in Kazakhstan.

Back-to-back success at World Championships

This is not Alisher Ganiyev's first success at the World Championship:

  • Two-time World Championship medalist: Having defeated all opponents and reached the final at last year's world championship, our compatriot brought the number of world medals in his collection to two thanks to the bronze in the current tournament;

  • Consistency in the international arena: The young and promising wrestler securing a spot among the prize-winners in two consecutive world championships once again proves that he is one of the leading wrestlers in his weight category in the world.

Alisher GaniyevGreco-Roman wrestlingWorld ChampionshipUzbekistan national team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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