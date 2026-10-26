Yandex evacuated all three of its supercomputers to new locations

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Yandex evacuated all three of its supercomputers to new locations

Following a series of drone attacks on its data centers (DCs) in October this year, Russia's leading technology giant Yandex has fully evacuated all three of its most powerful supercomputers from their previous locations to new, secure computing sites. This was reported by RBC, citing official information.

According to the company, the main machines with massive computing power were not damaged during the drone strikes, and immediate evacuation measures were taken to ensure their continuous operation.

The targeted "trio": "Lyapunov", "Galushkin", and "Chervonenkis"

The three supercomputers, which are the core of Yandex's digital infrastructure, are being relaunched at new locations:

  • Undamaged machines: The company's press service announced that the "Lyapunov", "Galushkin", and "Chervonenkis" supercomputers, considered the most powerful systems in Russia, survived the strikes and the equipment was not damaged;

  • New computing sites: These supercomputers have been completely removed from the previous server rooms and are currently being reassembled and launched in new secure areas;

  • Foundation for AI and services: The company emphasized that these devices will continue to support Yandex's daily digital service infrastructure and train fundamental large language models (LLM / artificial intelligence) as before.

Three attacks in October and the impact on services in Uzbekistan

The air attacks carried out during the current month caused significant technical problems in the company's system:

  • Geography of the attacks: In October, drone attacks targeted three regions — major DC facilities in Sasovo (Ryazan region), as well as in the Kaluga and Vladimir regions were struck;

  • Global system outages: These attacks also affected the operation of Yandex's personal cloud services, the company's ecosystem, and a number of state systems connected to these servers;

  • Impact on Uzbekistan: Following the attacks, the company's in Uzbekistan widely used services, including taxi, maps, and delivery apps, experienced temporary technical outages and malfunctions.

Yandex supercomputers and attack details

Indicator

Details

Evacuated supercomputers

Lyapunov, Galushkin, Chervonenkis

Technical status

Undamaged, being relaunched at new sites

Attacked regions (DC)

Sasovo (Ryazan region), Kaluga, Vladimir

Period of attacks

October 2026 (3 times in total)

Main task

Yandex cloud services and training fundamental AI language models

Consequences

Short-term outages in Russian state systems and in Uzbekistanservices

YandexSupercomputerDrone AttackData CenterTechnology
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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