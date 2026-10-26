Shoxjahon Jo‘rayev allows a fan to sing on stage (video)

Videos have spread on social media showing a fan coming up on stage during singer Shoxjahon Jo‘rayev's concert and singing a part of his song titled "Gulim".

In the video, it can be seen that the audience is presenting flowers to the singer, and among them is a fan who came from Tajikistan. She gives flowers to the artist and asks for permission to sing a little bit of the song "Gulim". Shoxjahon Jo‘rayev asks if she knows how to sing this track and agrees to let her perform on stage.

After the fan performs a part of the song, the audience in the hall applauds her.

The video sparked mixed reactions among social media users. While some warmly welcomed the girl's performance and praised her voice, others expressed critical opinions.