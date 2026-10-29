Penalty thriller: Liverpool knocks Chelsea out of the cup in a dramatic clash

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Penalty thriller: Liverpool knocks Chelsea out of the cup in a dramatic clash

In the marquee matchup of the English League Cup Round of 16, fans witnessed a true classic English football drama. Hosting London's Chelsea at the legendary Anfield, Liverpool secured their spot in the next round after a tense and uncompromising battle.

The match, which ended in a 1:1 draw after regular time, was decided in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout that turned into a football lottery. Displaying composure in this battle of nerves, the Merseysiders won 6:5 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

First-half penalty duel

From the opening minutes, the match was played at a high tempo, characterized by tactical caution and physicality:

  • Rogers' precise strike: In the 40th minute, Chelsea launched a dangerous attack and earned a penalty inside the opponent's box. Stepping up to the spot, Rogers coolly converted the 11-meter kick to put the "Blues" ahead (0:1);

  • Gakpo's quick response: After conceding, Liverpool immediately pushed forward. Just three minutes later, in the 43rd minute, a penalty was awarded at the other end. Dutch forward Cody Gakpo did not miss the opportunity, restoring parity (1:1);

  • Star substitutions in the second half: In the second 45 minutes, the coaching staffs brought on their key players. Stars such as Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola, Alexis Mac Allister, and Alexander Isak joined the game for Liverpool from the bench, but defenders and goalkeepers performed reliably, preventing any further changes to the score.

Nerve-wracking penalty shootout and the "Reds" victory

According to the regulations, after the regular time ended, the winner was determined directly in a penalty shootout:

  • Intrigue at Anfield: The kicks taken by both teams kept the fans in suspense until the very last moments;

  • 6:5 triumph: In a dramatic showdown where the goalkeepers' skill and the players' composure were tested, Liverpool prevailed 6:5, knocking their arch-rival out of the competition.

Match Protocol

English League Cup. Round of 16

Liverpool — Chelsea 1:1 (penalty shootout: 6:5)

  • Goals: Gakpo (43 pen.) — Rogers (40 pen.);

  • Liverpool lineup: Mamardashvili, Gomez, van Dijk (Jaque, 72), Tsimikas, Araujo, Gravenberch, Nyoni (Mac Allister, 81), Gakpo, McConnell (Wirtz, 59), Koumas (Barcola, 58), Nguoma (Isak, 82);

  • Chelsea lineup: Penders, Acheampong, Fofana, Lacroix (Colwill, 45+1), Gusto (Palestra, 69), Caicedo (Barco, 69), Lavia, Henderson, Neto, Rogers, Welbeck;

  • Yellow cards: Koumas (11), McConnell (21) — Acheampong (50), Lavia (73).

Liverpool successfully cleared a tough hurdle, taking another important step toward the trophy and continuing their unbeaten run in cup matches at home.

English League CupLiverpoolChelseaCody Gakpo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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