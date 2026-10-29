4 goals and a nervous shootout at the Etihad: Manchester City barely gets past the Brighton hurdle

·85·Sport
4 goals and a nervous shootout at the Etihad: Manchester City barely gets past the Brighton hurdle

In the round of 16 of the English League Cup, fans witnessed a truly goal-rich and dramatic clash. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City hosted Brighton at home and snatched victory in a hard-fought battle for both sides.

The fate of the match, which ended in a 2:2 draw in regular time, was decided in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. In the lottery-like series, the "Citizens" showed their skill, winning 4:3 and securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

Goal rain at the Etihad: Key events of the match

From the very first minutes, the match was played with open and intense counter-attacks:

  • Brighton's quick strike: In the 30th minute, guest player Yalcouye opened the scoring, taking advantage of a gap in City's defense (0:1);

  • Kovacic's response: In the 40th minute, experienced Mateo Kovacic equalized for the hosts, sending the teams into the break with a draw (1:1);

  • Pressure in the second half: At the start of the second half, in the 47th minute, "Seagulls" striker Rutter once again put Brighton in the lead (1:2);

  • Reiss's savior goal: The relentless "Citizens" equalized again in the 72nd minute thanks to an accurate strike by Reiss (2:2).

Husanov's entry and the lottery victory

For Uzbek football fans, one of the most notable moments of the match was our defender joining the game:

  • Husanov in the center of defense: In the 76th minute of the match, the coaching staff brought on our compatriot Abduqodir Husanov from the bench to replace Rico Lewis. The defender acted reliably in repelling opponent attacks for the remainder of the time;

  • Heroics in the penalty shootout: After regular time ended, the winner was determined by penalties. City players and their goalkeeper showed composure, sealing a 4:3 victory.

Protocol details

English League Cup. Round of 16

Manchester City — Brighton 2:2 (penalty shootout: 4:3)

  • Goals: Kovacic (40), Reiss (72) — Yalcouye (30), Rutter (47);

  • Manchester City lineup: Rulli, Lewis (Abduqodir Husanov, 76), Reiss, O'Reilly (Fernandes, 87), Bouaddi (Ait-Nouri, 46), Guehi, Foden, Cherki, Kovacic, Allan (Doku, 61), Samba (Macedo, 46);

  • Yellow cards: Bouaddi (32) — Svoboda (11), Wieffer (90+1), Dunk (90+2).

Manchester City successfully passed a difficult test and continues its journey toward the League Cup trophy, while Husanov's participation in this contest shows that his role in the team is strengthening.

Abduqodir HusanovManchester CityBrightonEnglish League Cup
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

How was Husanov's performance rated: How did Manchester City overcome the Brighton hurdle?How was Husanov's performance rated: How did Manchester City overcome the Brighton hurdle?Today 08:39What score was Abdukodir Khusanov given? Analysis of the Manchester City vs. Brighton matchWhat score was Abdukodir Khusanov given? Analysis of the Manchester City vs. Brighton matchToday 08:25A night of sensations in England: Aston Villa thrashed, Fulham out of the cupA night of sensations in England: Aston Villa thrashed, Fulham out of the cupToday 08:09Penalty thriller: Liverpool knocks Chelsea out of the cup in a dramatic clashPenalty thriller: Liverpool knocks Chelsea out of the cup in a dramatic clashToday 07:55Arteta's sensational statement: What caused Arsenal's elimination from the competition?Arteta's sensational statement: What caused Arsenal's elimination from the competition?Yesterday 09:13Stunning sensation in the English League Cup: Fleetwood Town brings Arteta's team to its kneesStunning sensation in the English League Cup: Fleetwood Town brings Arteta's team to its kneesYesterday 06:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"
Foreign expert criticizes the professional boxing steps of the "Big Uzbek"