Matches of the 24th round started in the Super League — results and main details

The decisive stage of the Uzbekistan Football Super League — matches of the 24th round have officially started. On the opening day of the round, two interesting and fiercely contested matches took place in the cities of Andijan and Guzar.

Interestingly, in both matches, the away clubs triumphed with a minimal score of 1:0 and earned important points.

"Andijan" lost to "Kyzylkum" at home

"Andijan" (30 points), currently 10th in the standings, hosted "Kyzylkum" (33 points), which is in 8th place, in front of their home fans:

Decisive minute: The only goal of the match, scored by Otabek Jurakuziyev in the 38th minute for the Navoi team, decided the fate of the match;

Pressure in the game: No matter how hard the hosts tried to turn the situation around in the second half by throwing experienced players such as Dragan Ceran, Aziz Turgunboyev, and Bekzod Sulaymonov into battle, the visitors' defense acted reliably and kept the score.

Super League. 24th round

"Andijan" — "Kyzylkum" 0:1

Goal: Otabek Jurakuziyev (38).

"Andijan": Eldor Adhamov, Odilbek Abdumajidov, Pulatkhoja Kholdorkhonov (Bekzod Sulaymonov, 61), Humoyunmirzo Iminov, Abdurahmon Komilov (Abdulvohid Gulomov, 73), Nemanja Calsan, Damir Temirov (Muhammadkarim Tairov, 61), Usmonali Ismonaliyev, Martin Boakye (Dragan Ceran, 77), Doniyor Abdumannopov (Aziz Turgunboyev, 73), Rustam Turdimurodov.

"Kyzylkum": Farhod Rakhmatov, Shahzodbek Rakhmatullayev, Islom Kenjaboyev (Abbosbek Abdugofforov, 77), Nikola Kumburovich, Jambuli Jigauri (Samandar Shukurullayev, 77), Nodirkhon Nematkhonov, Giyosjon Rizakulov, Ruslan Roziyev, Douglas Maicon, Diyor Rakhmatilloyev, Otabek Jurakuziyev.

Almalyk team showed character in Guzar: goal in the 84th minute

The second match of the round took place in Guzar. "Mashal" (4 points, 16th place), sitting at the bottom of the league table, put up a serious resistance against AGMK (39 points, 4th place), a contender for the top four:

Tough resistance: Defending with great force, the hosts kept their goal intact almost until the end of the match;

Asadbek Sobirjonov's goal: The pupils of Mirjalol Kasymov managed to break through the opponent's defensive stronghold only by the 84th minute — substitute Asadbek Sobirjonov scored a goal, giving the Almalyk team three valuable points.

"Mashal" — AGMK 0:1

Goal: Asadbek Sobirjonov (84).

"Mashal": Vladislav Rusanov, Komiljon Tojiddinov, Javohir Ubaydullayev (Sardor Abduraimov, 46), Mahmud Jurabayev (Isomiddin Nusratov, 14), Tokhir Tukhtasinov, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Ogabek Abdirakhimov, Firdavs Jovliyev, Muhammadali Boymurodov (Zafar Akramov, 52), Ahrorbek Rahimov (Ergash Ismailov, 46), Bobir Askarov.

AGMK: Hamidullo Abdunabiyev, Mirjamol Kasymov (Siyavash Khaknazarov, 63), Giorgi Papava, Avazbek Ulmasaliyev (Abror Sarimsakov, 46), Aziz Kholmurodov, Eldor Begimov, Khazrat Tursunkulov (Nodir Abdurazzoqov, 46), Saidafzalhon Akhrorov (Ahmadullo Mukhumjonov, 69), Arihiro Sentoku, Abror Karimov, Ivan Pesic (Asadbek Sobirjonov, 46).

Following these results, while AGMK continued to chase the leaders in the standings, "Kyzylkum" further strengthened its position in the middle table thanks to its away victory. The remaining matches of the 24th round are also expected to be rich in intense struggles.