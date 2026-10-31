7 out of 7 gold in Qatar: Uzbek taekwondo athletes conquer the Doha podium

Uzbekistan's young and talented taekwondo athletes achieved brilliant results at international tournaments held in the Qatari capital, Doha, winning 7 gold medals. All 7 members of the MUHAMMADZIYO TAEKWONDO ACADEMY team, who represented our country at the international inter-club championship featuring strong athletes from across the globe, climbed to the top step of the podium.

It is worth noting that team member Imron Rustamov, who made history by winning a gold medal at the prestigious Grand Slam tournament in China, also defeated all his opponents in Doha to claim the championship title.

Doha bouts: G1 experience and absolute inter-club victory

Two major taekwondo tournaments hosted in Doha — the senior Qatar Open G1 and the international inter-club championship — served as a serious testing ground for the Uzbek athletes:

Qatar Open G1 experience: Three athletes from the academy competed against world-renowned athletes in the G1-rated competition and gained valuable international experience;

100 percent gold result: All 7 members of the team who participated in the international inter-club championship left no chance for their opponents in their respective weight categories, securing 1st place on the podium;

Revenge and character: The three athletes who remained without medals at the G1 competition fully demonstrated their strength in the inter-club bouts, wearing championship gold around their necks.

Imron Rustamov's continued triumph

One of the athletes who deserves special recognition on the team is once again Imron Rustamov. Following his historic gold at the Grand Slam tournament in China, he showed consistent skill in Doha, once again proving the international potential of the Uzbek taekwondo school.

From 2023 to 2026: Dynamics of growth and development

The Qatar arenas have become a springboard for success for the academy:

2023 performance: The team returned from Doha with 1 silver and 5 bronze medals;

2026 result: Three years of hard work have paid off, with the competition concluding with a full haul of 7 gold medals.

The winners and their mentors

Gold medalists:

Rustamov Imron Agzamova Nurzoda Abdurashidova Marjona Ikramov Akbar Khodjayev Zikriyo Valikhojayev Muhammadziyo Alimjonov Muhammad Ismoil

Coaching staff: This historic result is the product of the consistent efforts of the coaching group led by academy founder and head coach Ahror Asrorov, senior coach Abdurahmon Khodjabekov, and youth coach Zubayr Marifov.